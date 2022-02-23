Man Opens Fire on Visitor-Kentucky State Police Investigate Kentucky State Police

Kentucky State Police News

On February 22, 2022, The Kentucky State Police was contacted in regards to assisting them with a shooting that occurred on Crow Way in Greenup County.

When Kentucky State Police Troopers arrived on the scene, they learned that Herman Hay (DOB: 11-15-1934) and Richard Coffee got into a verbal argument. While Mr. Coffee was in his vehicle, Mr. Hay brandished a firearm and fired three rounds into the windshield of the vehicle.

No rounds struck Mr. Coffee and he was able to safely drive to his residence where he called 911. Mr. Hay has been arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

The case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Trooper Nathan Carter.