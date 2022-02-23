Two Men Arrested After High-Speed Semi-Tractor Pursuit and Armed Standoff In Indiana

Two Men Arrested After High Speed Semi-Tractor Pursuit and Armed Standoff Indiana State Police

Indiana State News

The Indiana State Police are investigating an early morning multi-agency police chase with a stolen semi-tractor. The pursuit originated in Riverside, Ohio (a suburb of northeast Dayton) and ended in rural Adams County. Two men were subsequently taken into custody by the ISP North SWAT team and are currently being held in the Adams County jail on several related felony charges.

The Riverside Police Department (RPD) received a report of a stolen semi-tractor in their jurisdiction. RPD located and attempted to stop the stolen semi-tractor on I-70, which then lead to a lengthy vehicle pursuit. Riverside Police reported that the suspect allegedly fired shots at their officers during the chase. (*Further official information or comment regarding the police action that was taken in Ohio should be obtained through the Riverside Police Department.)

The suspect driver led the pursuing Ohio officers out of Wilshire, Ohio into Adams County, Indiana, at which point the Adams County Sheriff deputies joined in the pursuit. Multiple Stop Stick devices had already been successfully deployed in Ohio, so the semi-tractor was operating on multiple flat tires.

The pursuit continued in eastern Adams County until the semi-tractor ran off-road and became stuck in a ditch near the intersection of Salem Road and CR400S, approximately 4 miles northeast of Berne. Once stuck, the suspect(s) barricaded themselves inside the semi-tractor berthing cab. Adams County deputies, assisted by several Riverside Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol officers set up a safety perimeter and then requested assistance from the ISP North SWAT team.

One male suspect exited the semi-tractor and surrendered to ISP SWAT officers without further incident. He was later identified as Michael James McGee, 26, of Dayton, Ohio.

ISP SWAT located a second male suspect, later identified as Nicholas R. Mingus,29, of Ghent, Kentucky, hiding in the berthing cab. Gunshots were fired from inside the semi-tractor and struck the SWAT armored vehicle windshield. SWAT deployed tear gas into the semi-tractor, at which point Mingus exited and surrendered.

The exact reason or source has not been confirmed, but as Mingus exited the semi-tractor, a fire ignited inside the cab. Mingus was safely taken into custody. The semi-tractor was eventually engulfed in flames and destroyed.

After being taken into custody, both Mingus and McGee were transported from the scene to the Adams County Jail. Both were booked into custody on the following criminal charges, with the possibility of further criminal charges to follow.

Arrested: Nicholas R. Mingus, 29, of Ghent, Kentucky

Michael James McGee, 26, Dayton, Ohio

Charges:

Attempted Murder, Level 1 Felony

Auto Theft, Level 5 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony

This remains an active criminal investigation. The Indiana State Police has assumed responsibility as the primary investigating agency. At this time there is no further information to release.

*As previously stated, all questions regarding criminal offenses or police actions that occurred in Ohio should be directed to the Riverside (Ohio) Police Department.

The Indiana State Police were assisted in this investigation by the Adams County Sheriff Department, Riverside Ohio Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Berne Police Department, Berne Fire Department, Adams County EMS, and Piqua Repair Towing.