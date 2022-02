Mild and windy weather gave us a clue today that a storm was coming. Temperatures managed to climb well into the 60s with wind gusts topping 40 mph. Springfield had a peak gust of 48 mph shortly after noon. Showers began to break out north of the interstate by late afternoon. They’ll become more numerous this evening with some thunder possible after midnight along and south of the interstate.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO