MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for two boys who have gone missing since Feb. 22. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Asher Ford and 13-year-old Athan Hickman were last seen near the Moab Post Office around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They did not return home and have not been seen since. Asher […]

MOAB, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO