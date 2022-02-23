ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Mask and vaccine rules to relax starting Monday

By Monica Eng
 3 days ago

Citing improved COVID-19 metrics, city and Cook County officials yesterday announced a relaxation of mask and vaccination rules starting Monday, Feb. 28. Why it matters: The move reflects dramatic improvements in local COVID conditions — including a 10-fold drop in cases since Jan. 4. — and is in line with state...

