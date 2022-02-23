Denver records coldest low temperature in 123 years

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver recorded a record low for this date of minus 7 degrees on Wednesday morning. The temperature could continue to drop.

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day .

The previous record low for Feb. 23 was minus 4 degrees. That was set in 1899, according to the National Weather Service.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting scattered snow showers on Wednesday with cold highs in the single digits across the Front Range.

There is the potential for another dusting or up to an inch of snow overnight into Thursday morning.

In the mountains, storm number two moves in today. Expect another 4-10 inches of snow accumulation across the Western Slope and Southern Mountains by noon on Thursday. Expect 3-6 inches of accumulation across I-70, Summit County, and the Northern Mountains by noon Thursday.

