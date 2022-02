Turns out that our great state has one more wallop of Texas winter weather before we hurtle toward summer (is spring really a season in Texas?) North Texas police have already reported numerous crashes this morning throughout Frisco and McKinney due to icy roads whose conditions deteriorated when the temperature dropped below freezing overnight. NBC reported that, according to McKinney police, US 380 East of Airport in McKinney had to be shut down after eight vehicles collided.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO