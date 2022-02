Icon Moments are some of the best and highest-rated cards available in FIFA, and for FIFA 22, these cards are just around the corner. Icon Moments are typically the best versions of each of the over 100 available Icons in the game, and are the most sought after by FIFA fans to add to their teams. Each Moments Icon celebrates a key moment in that players career, and is their highest rated Icon version. Here's when we expect Prime Icon Moments cards to release in FIFA 22.

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO