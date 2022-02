SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The word “endemic” was not explicitly used in California’s SMARTER plan, announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, but the status of coronavirus in the state is closer to endemic than pandemic, according to some infectious disease experts. California is the first state to shift to an “endemic” approach with the COVID-19 pandemic. The change comes with a focus on prevention and speedy reaction to outbreaks instead of reliance on mandates. Newsom explained the plan is focused on management instead of emergency response. What is the difference between a pandemic and an endemic? According to experts, it’s acknowledgement that...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO