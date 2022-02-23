Handheld breathing device reduces breathlessness and improves physical fitness in long COVID patients

Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO