ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Handheld breathing device reduces breathlessness and improves physical fitness in long COVID patients

By The Physiological Society
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research presented at The Physiological Society's conference Long COVID: Mechanisms, Risk Factors, and Recovery held February 22–23 shows that a small handheld breathing device helped reduced breathlessness and improved physical fitness of people with long COVID. The low cost, home-based rehabilitation program increased the strength of respiratory muscles, speeding up...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

A Common Over-The-Counter Drug Could Treat Long COVID, Case Study Reports

Two patients with long COVID in California have almost completely alleviated their symptoms by taking daily antihistamines, according to a newly published case report. While the evidence is anecdotal, the remarkable results aren't without precedent, and the authors hope the stories they have detailed can give patients hope and point researchers in the right direction for investigating future treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physical Fitness#Health And Fitness#Mobile Device
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
Chuckles Freely

The Cure for Alzheimer’s Might Be Sitting on the Shelf

The FDA approved the medicationsgemfibrozilandretinoic aciddecades ago for other uses, but now scientists believe they can reverse Alzheimer’s disease. Globally, some 50 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s, a degenerative brain disease characterized by memory loss, poor judgement, disorientation, among many other symptoms. For those that suffer from it and their families, the onset of Alzheimer’s can radically alter their lives, leaving many in need of serious care and counseling. Canadian author Joey Comeau said that “Alzheimer’s disease is death before death, and I’m terrified of it.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
UV Cavalier Daily

Blood pressure medication potentially linked to kidney damage, U.Va. researchers find

New research out of School of Medicine suggests that long-term use of certain blood pressure medications may cause kidney damage. The research suggests blood pressure medications — known as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors designed to lower blood pressure by relaxing veins and arteries — are associated with hardened kidney vessels. Blood vessels provide oxygen to the kidney, so vessel hardening restricts full kidney function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Miami Herald

Numbness, burning or tingling in the hand may be the result of this condition

Q. I have developed intermittent pain, numbness, and tingling in my thumb and index finger on my palm side of the hand. The symptoms have bothered me off and on for three months, but recently have gotten much worse. At times, the symptoms even wake me from my sleep. I have tried not to use my hand as much and have also taken ibuprofen but this has not helped. What should I do to feel better?
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

The sleeping position that slashes your risk of developing dementia

Getting Alzheimer’s is a frightening prospect and something most people will do whatever they can to avoid. Eating better and taking care of your health is the first step, but also taking note of how you sleep could be beneficial. Sleeping in a certain position helps lower the risk...
MENTAL HEALTH
Salon

Covid-recovered patients are seeing a huge rise in heart-related issues

Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Scientists Infected People With COVID-19 On Purpose. This Is What They Learned

Here’s a question: given everything we’ve heard about the COVID-19 death tolls across the world, would you volunteer to get infected?. For 34 healthy young men and women, the answer was “yes” – and thanks to them, a landmark new study, currently available as a preprint, has now been produced. While it’s yet to be peer-reviewed, it’s already making waves thanks to the startling new insights into the coronavirus pandemic it offers.
SCIENCE
Lancaster Online

Leg Pain You Shouldn’t Ignore

If you are actively dealing with leg pain, it can be difficult to know when it’s time to seek medical treatment. A muscle cramp, pinched nerve, or arthritis could be the reason, or it may be something more serious. Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a circulatory disease of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy