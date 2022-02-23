ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver Flees Indiana State Trooper And Crashes Into Flower Shop

 3 days ago

Driver Flees Indiana State Trooper And Crashes Into Flower Shop In Elkhart

A South Bend, IN man is in jail after fleeing from an Indiana State Trooper and crashing through a flower shop in Elkhart this morning.

Trooper Luis Alvarez and Probationary Trooper Joshua Brown attempted to stop a red 2011 Hyundai for several traffic violations just beyond the Toll booth at the Indiana Toll Road Elkhart Exit near Cassopolis Street.

When Alvarez and Brown turned on the red and blue emergency lights of their marked Indiana State Police car the driver of the Hyundai fled southbound on Cassopolis Street.  As the driver continued to flee southbound, he hit the raised concrete center divider and lost control of the Hyundai.  The Hyundai crossed the southbound lanes and crashed through the front of West View Florist at 1717 Cassopolis Street causing extensive damage. After crashing through the front of the building the Hyundai came to a final rest due to disabling damage in the southbound lanes of Cassopolis Street.

The driver, identified as Maki Chandler, 18 of South Bend, IN, then fled the crash scene on foot and attempted to get into a passing vehicle but was taken into custody by an officer with the Elkhart Police Department near the intersection of Cassopolis Street and Bristol Street.  

Chandler was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.  The Elkhart County Prosecutor will review this case and determine all appropriate charges. This is an ongoing investigation.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Elkhart Police Department and the Elkhart Fire Department. 

SCDNReports

Evansville Man Arrested for Dealing Marijuana, Over $14,000 Seized

Evansville Man Arrested for Dealing Marijuana, Over $14,000 SeizedIndiana State Police. Vanderburgh County – Thursday night, February 24, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Trooper Widner stopped the driver of a white Chrysler 300 on Wabash Avenue south of the Lloyd Expressway for failing to signal properly. The driver was identified as Dalton Keller, 23, of Evansville. While talking to Keller, Trooper Widner observed a bag containing marijuana inside the vehicle.
EVANSVILLE, IN
SCDNReports

Teamwork With Indiana State Police Nabs Murder Suspect

At about this same time of day, the Carmel Police Department notified ISP that a suspect wanted in connection with a gruesome murder was traveling southbound on I-65 and entering the Clark County metro area. Sergeant Matt Marshall and Troopers Justin Smith and Dustin Whitaker began observing for the suspect vehicle and soon spotted the vehicle as it passed the 12 mile-marker just north of the Sellersburg exit.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
SCDNReports

Bunker Hill Teen Arrested in Miami County Shooting Death

Bunker Hill Teen Arrested in Miami County Shooting DeathSCDN Graphics Department. An Indiana State Police investigation into the shooting death of Hanna Cox, 18, Bunker Hill, IN led to the arrest of Jeremiah Smith,18, Peru, IN. Smith is incarcerated in the Miami County Jail facing preliminary criminal charges for involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and pointing a firearm.
BUNKER HILL, IN
SCDNReports

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Firearms Suspect

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Andre Johnson, a 28-year-old man with past addresses in Philadelphia. A Scranton police officer stopped a vehicle driven by Johnson. Although initially cooperative, Johnson later fled in his vehicle. A short time later officers spotted Johnson’s vehicle and attempted to stop it, but it fled again. Still later, officers found the vehicle crashed into a building. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed three handguns, a high-capacity magazine, and items linking Johnson to the vehicle and its contents. An arrest warrant was issued charging Johnson with carrying firearms without a license, fleeing and eluding police officers, and lesser included offenses.
SCRANTON, PA
SCDNReports

Two Men Arrested After High-Speed Semi-Tractor Pursuit and Armed Standoff In Indiana

Two Men Arrested After High Speed Semi-Tractor Pursuit and Armed StandoffIndiana State Police. The Indiana State Police are investigating an early morning multi-agency police chase with a stolen semi-tractor. The pursuit originated in Riverside, Ohio (a suburb of northeast Dayton) and ended in rural Adams County. Two men were subsequently taken into custody by the ISP North SWAT team and are currently being held in the Adams County jail on several related felony charges.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Makes Arrest for Assault 1st Degree

Kentucky State Police Makes Arrest for Assault 1st DegreeGetty Images. Kentucky State Police Post 5 was contacted in reference to a pursuit that originated in Gallatin County when the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and the pursuit continued into Owen County.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
