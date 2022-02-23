Driver Flees Indiana State Trooper And Crashes Into Flower Shop In Elkhart Indiana State Police

Indiana State News

A South Bend, IN man is in jail after fleeing from an Indiana State Trooper and crashing through a flower shop in Elkhart this morning.

Trooper Luis Alvarez and Probationary Trooper Joshua Brown attempted to stop a red 2011 Hyundai for several traffic violations just beyond the Toll booth at the Indiana Toll Road Elkhart Exit near Cassopolis Street.

When Alvarez and Brown turned on the red and blue emergency lights of their marked Indiana State Police car the driver of the Hyundai fled southbound on Cassopolis Street. As the driver continued to flee southbound, he hit the raised concrete center divider and lost control of the Hyundai. The Hyundai crossed the southbound lanes and crashed through the front of West View Florist at 1717 Cassopolis Street causing extensive damage. After crashing through the front of the building the Hyundai came to a final rest due to disabling damage in the southbound lanes of Cassopolis Street.

The driver, identified as Maki Chandler, 18 of South Bend, IN, then fled the crash scene on foot and attempted to get into a passing vehicle but was taken into custody by an officer with the Elkhart Police Department near the intersection of Cassopolis Street and Bristol Street.

Chandler was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement and taken to the Elkhart County Jail. The Elkhart County Prosecutor will review this case and determine all appropriate charges. This is an ongoing investigation.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Elkhart Police Department and the Elkhart Fire Department.