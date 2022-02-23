ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Lowe's, Tenneco, Tupperware and others

By Peter Schacknow, @peterschack
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLowe's (LOW) – Lowe's shares added 1.6% in the premarket after the home improvement retailer beat top and bottom-line estimates for the fourth quarter. Lowe's earned $1.78 per share, 7 cents above estimates, and issued upbeat full-year guidance as demand for tools and building materials remained elevated. Tenneco...

