ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Murder arrest made in 2020 killing of Des Moines woman

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIoW5_0eMc8ylE00

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have charged a second man with murder in connection to a 2020 shooting that resulted in the death of a Des Moines woman .

According to the Des Moines Police Department, 31-year-old Derrick Glenn Smith, Jr. was arrested Tuesday after being released from a Des Moines hospital. He had been receiving treatment after being shot during an incident in the Court Avenue District over the weekend.

Des Moines police see common thread in violent weekend incidents

Police say Smith is the person who pulled the trigger and killed 33-year-old Catherine Bobbitt. She was driving in the Drake neighborhood when she was shot on April 3rd, 2020. She was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 33rd Street and Kingman Boulevard and died after being transported to a Des Moines hospital.

Smith is charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon and is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Antonio Markez Hodges is also facing the same charges in the shooting. He was arrested in February of 2021 and his trial in the case is scheduled to begin June 6.

Police have not released any information on a possible motive for the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WHO 13

Arrest made in overnight Des Moines homicide investigation

DES MOINES, IOWA — A Des Moines man is charged with First Degree Murder after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex early Saturday morning on the south side of the city. Des Moines Police say they were called to the apartment complex in the 2700 block of SW 23rd Street at 1:48 […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

West Des Moines shooting captured on doorbell camera

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are still searching for the person who is seen on a Ring doorbell camera video firing several gunshots at a West Des Moines apartment complex. It happened just after 8:00 p.m. at the Maple Grove Villas in the 8600 block of Westown Parkway. The video shows the shooter driving […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

DNA evidence links suspect to 1982 Iowa cold case death

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Investigators in Iowa used genealogical data to link the 1982 fatal stabbing of a woman to an Illinois trucker who was found shot to death in a shallow grave months later, authorities announced Friday. Police in Council Bluffs, which sits on Iowa’s western border across the Missouri River from Omaha, […]
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

2 Iowa State students arrested for alleged threats

AMES, Iowa – Two Iowa State University students have been arrested for allegedly making anonymous threats on a social media app Monday. ISU Police said Abdullateef Malallah, 18, and Ty Jerman, 19, both of Ames, each face one charge of threat of terrorism. They are both freshmen at Iowa State. The first threat was reported […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Residents escape south side Des Moines fire

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines firefighters were called out to a fire in the Southwestern Hills neighborhood Wednesday morning. The call came in about the fire at a structure in the 3400 block of SW 31st Street around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Fire officials say they had the fire under control in about half an […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

Wingert responds to video controversy, criticism of his leadership

DES MOINES, IOWA — A group of Des Moines community activists called for Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert to be fired on Wednesday morning. On Wednesday afternoon Chief Wingert said their opinion is of no concern to how he does his job. The latest controversy between the Des Moines Police Department and Iowa Citizens […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines woman gives away more than a hundred prom dresses

DES MOINES, IOWA – Prom is only a few months away, and a woman tried to ensure that every teen in the metro could shine on their special day. Sam Swanberg hosted a pop-up prom event on Saturday, in which she gave away more than a hundred prom dresses. “Everyone has been having such a […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Girl Scout troop robbed while selling cookies in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Girl Scouts Troop 709 in Carlisle has already been impactful in a short time on the lives of Marah Pearce, Madison Williams, and Abby Hugen. “A whole bunch of my friends are from Girl Scouts and that’s how I met them,” said Abby who is 9 years old. Marah Pearce, 10, […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Historic pipe organ company to rebuild in Iowa after fire

LAKE CITY, IOWA — Last summer, 130 years of history went up in flames in Lake City as the historic Dobson Pipe Organ Builders workshop burned to the ground. On Friday the company announced they will rebuild on the same site with plans to re-open by the end of next year. The Dobson workshop in […]
LAKE CITY, IA
WHO 13

Big Grove Brewery begins work on new Des Moines location

DES MOINES – Construction has started at the old Crescent Chevrolet dealership in downtown Des Moines where Big Grove Brewery plans to open a new location. Big Grove started in Solon, Iowa but quickly expanded to an Iowa City location. Now, they are entering the metro. Janelle Boxton with Big Grove Brewery says that they […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

UPDATE: I-80 cleared of multi-vehicle accident near Altoona

UPDATE — All lanes are back open in the area after more than an hour of lane closures in the area. POLK COUNTY, IOWA — The Iowa State Patrol is responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Altoona on Thursday afternoon. It happened near I-80 and E. […]
ALTOONA, IA
WHO 13

42 dogs rescued from southern Iowa home

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is looking for homes for dozens of dogs rescued from a residence in southeast Iowa. The ARL says it was dispatched to a home in Lee County yesterday where they found 42 dogs and other animals living in unsafe conditions. According to the ARL, dogs […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Semi crashes, blocks I-80 in Newton

NEWTON, IOWA — One lane of westbound Interstate 80 is shutdown by a jackknifed semi in Jasper County on Thursday evening. The crashed truck is blocking the inside lane of the interstate just past the Iowa Speedway Drive exit. The crash happened around 4:45pm on Thursday. The Iowa State Patrol is on the scene of […]
NEWTON, IA
WHO 13

Snow totals from the latest Iowa winter storm

IOWA – Thursday’s snowfall broke a record in Des Moines. The city measured 5.3” of dry, fluffy snow, which breaks the 5.1” record from 1975. Here are some of the snow totals recorded from Thursday’s storm: Des Moines — 5.3″ Polk City — 5.2″ Pella — 5″ Knoxville — 5″ Clive — 4.2″ Ames — […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy