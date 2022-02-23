ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two people dead in Ohio plane crash

By John Lynch
Two people have died in an Ohio plane crash.

According to WVTG , the plane had two pilots, Shane Alan Halbrook, 59, of Avon, Indiana, and Michael D. Wright, 51.

The crash happened just after 10:30 PM  about two miles east of Fostoria near Crestview Drive in Loudon Township in a wooded area.

The news outlet reports that crews on the scene were not able to get close enough to the plane to rescue the pilots.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

