ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Slovakia to lift most COVID restrictions over the coming month

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjom0_0eMc8J0n00

PRAGUE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Slovakia will lift most COVID-19 restrictions over the next month, beginning with loosening measures for the unvaccinated before cancelling crowd limits in a later phase, according to plans approved by the government on Wednesday.

The first phase of the loosening will begin on Feb. 26, material on the government's website showed. A second phase will follow on March 26 to end limits on crowds and opening hours.

Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Muller
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge NATO tank convoy headed to Russian border country

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. A massive convoy of British troops entered the NATO-allied nation of Estonia, which borders Russia, on Friday. Drone footage captured along a roadway in Estonia showed the line of military transport vehicles hauling tanks,...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

By invading Ukraine, Putin loses allies in eastern Europe

PRAGUE (AP) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shocked the former Soviet satellite states of Central and Eastern Europe, drawing strong condemnation even from the region’s most pro-Kremlin politicians. For some of the countries that fled the Soviet bloc following a series of anti-communist revolutions more than...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Slovakia
US News and World Report

Russia Fired on Foreign Ships Near Black Sea Port - Ukraine's Ministry

(Reuters) - Russia fired on two foreign ships near the Black Sea port of Pivdennyi on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on its Facebook page. Russia fired on "Namura Queen" under Panama's flag and "Millennial Spirit" under Moldova's flag, the ministry said. The crew had been evacuated and taken to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov says Moscow wants Ukrainian people to be independent

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia wants the Ukrainian people to be independent and have the possibility to freely define their destiny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday. Lavrov said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was lying when he said he was ready to discuss the neutral status of...
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany stresses China's "special responsibility" over Ukraine

BERLIN/BEIJING (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed China’s “special responsibility” with regard to Ukraine in a telephone call with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday. China had abstained on Friday from vetoing a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that would...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:. * Russia attacked Ukrainian oil and gas facilities, sparking huge explosions, and some Russian forces entered the second city Kharkiv. A blast was heard after air raid siren in the capital Kyiv, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces were resisting a Russian advance. nL4N2V202X]
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia gets the Huawei treatment, on steroids

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is getting an uber taste of what it’s like to be Huawei. The U.S. government said on Thursday it will cut the country off from American microchips, telecoms gear and other items. It’s a more wide-ranging version of the trade curbs that hobbled China’s telecommunications giant and could sting the Russian economy more than financial sanctions.
BUSINESS
The Independent

France intercepts Russia-bound cargo ship ‘Baltic Leader’ in the English Channel and ‘escorts’ it to Boulogne

The French navy has intercepted a Russian cargo ship in the English Channel that was bound for Saint Petersburg, the BBC has reported.French officials told the broadcaster that the ship was intercepted according to new European Union sanctions imposed on Russian entities and individuals after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.The ship, named ‘Baltic Leader’, had been stopped in Honfleur, in the Normandy region of northern France, and has been “escorted” to a port in Boulogne-Sur-Mer, the BBC added citing an official.The 22-year-old vessel was scheduled to reach St Petersburg on 3 March, according to a cargo ship...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia to seize foreigners' funds in retaliation -RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday. Moscow does not rule out...
EUROPE
Reuters

U.S., UK, Europe, Canada to block Russian access to SWIFT -statement

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada on Saturday moved to block Russia's access to the SWIFT international payment system as part of another round of sanctions against Moscow as it continues its assault against Ukraine. The measures, which will also include restriction on the...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

332K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy