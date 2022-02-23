ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OH

Ohio Man Asks Wrong Person to Ride Along

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SU6ct_0eMc88O300
Cousin admits to drugs and loaded weapon during traffic stopOhio State Police

Ohio State News

A speeding violation led to an arrest of a Columbus man on Monday for illegal drugs.

Jackson County Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier’s Deputies were on patrol on US Route 35 Monday evening, when a vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed was observed eastbound on US 35, near the Chillicothe Pike exit.

Deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle during the stop. The marijuana was found in the vehicle after K9 Hersey gave a positive indication for the presence of the odor of illicit drugs coming from the vehicle.

The driver identified himself as Shuron Howard from Westerville. The passenger of the vehicle, a male, identified himself as Dominic Martin.

Just before and during the search, Martin was directed several times by deputies to keep his hands on the dash, however, he did not comply and was asked to step out of the vehicle. During the search of his person, Martin became uncooperative.

Deputies discovered a zipper bag that was on Martin's right hip, where they located a Ruger LCP .380 semiautomatic handgun that contained an extended magazine and had seven rounds in the magazine.

The zipper bag also contained digital and scales and three Xanax bars. Martin then stated to deputies that he had marijuana in his underwear and that he was about to go to prison for a long time.

Martin told deputies, after they discovered his wallet, that he lied about his identity. He stated he stole his brother’s driver's license, and that he was Dae'Shaun Martin. Dae'Shaun's identity was confirmed by his Ohio driver's license found in his wallet. He took responsibility for any illegal items that would be found in the search of the vehicle and that the other male did not have knowledge of anything illegal that was in the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, Deputies discovered a pink lockbox, containing 56 grams of heroin and $100 cash. A set of digital scales were discovered on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Howard told deputies that he had asked Dae'Shaun, his cousin, to ride with him to go visit his girlfriend in Gallia County and did not know his cousin had the gun or drugs in his possession.

Howard was issued a verbal warning for the speed violation and was released.

Martin was incarcerated in the Jackson County Correctional Facility and charged with Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a 4th-degree felon; Obstructing Justice by giving false information, a 1st-degree misdemeanor; Trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; Possession of Marijuana, a minor misdemeanor; Possession of Schedule III, IV, or V substance, a 1st-degree misdemeanor; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a 4th-degree misdemeanor.

The case will be forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecutor for the resolution of this case.

Comments / 63

Frank Malinda Penezich
3d ago

The Bible says I give you all fruit bearing and seed bearing plants!... Marijuana is a seed bearing plant so... what God giveth let no man taketh away!!!

Reply(10)
19
Dustin Spencer
3d ago

We need to do away with speed limits an Marijuana isn't a drug anyone that thinks so has been brain washed!

Reply(23)
12
Mandy Hofmeister Freeland
3d ago

ok I think he should get in trouble for the Heroine, the gun, and the Xanax if he doesn't have a script (I'm sure he doesn't) and trying to give another name but are we really still going after Marijuana? Like I'm sorry he's wrong but I don't think he should get into trouble for the pot. LEGALIZE MARIJUANA ALREADY. IT'S NOT A DRUG, IT'S AN HERB WITH MANY BENEFITS.

Reply(8)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Charged in Murder of Community Leader

Ohio Man Charged in Murder of Community LeaderScreenshot. An Ohio man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a local Muslim community leader. John Wooden Jr. is a man from Franklinton who has been accused of murdering Mohamed Hassan Adam, who was found dead inside a van with multiple gunshot wounds.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Crash Results in Death of Indiana State Woman

Fatal Crash Claims life of Indiana StateGetty Images. A Greensburg woman was struck and killed this morning on State Road 3 south of Milroy in rural Rush County. The Rush County Sheriff’s Department received 911 calls reporting a woman had been struck on SR3 near the Rush/Decatur County line shortly before.
GREENSBURG, IN
SCDNReports

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Firearms Suspect

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Andre Johnson, a 28-year-old man with past addresses in Philadelphia. A Scranton police officer stopped a vehicle driven by Johnson. Although initially cooperative, Johnson later fled in his vehicle. A short time later officers spotted Johnson’s vehicle and attempted to stop it, but it fled again. Still later, officers found the vehicle crashed into a building. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed three handguns, a high-capacity magazine, and items linking Johnson to the vehicle and its contents. An arrest warrant was issued charging Johnson with carrying firearms without a license, fleeing and eluding police officers, and lesser included offenses.
SCRANTON, PA
SCDNReports

Rape Suspect Leads Indiana Troopers on High Speed Chase

Rape Suspect Leads Indiana Troopers on High Speed ChaseIndiana State Police. Indiana State Trooper Dennis Griffin stopped a 1999 silver Honda SUV for speeding on I-65 near the 252 mile-marker, Merrillville, Lake County, Indiana. While speaking with the driver, the driver began to panic and while acting like he was looking for his driver’s license, he placed the SUV into gear and fled.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Westerville, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Jackson County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, OH
SCDNReports

Desperate Search After Facebook Suicide Threat

Officers launched a desperate search for a woman after an alleged suicide threat on Facebook, and a rescue cat led to threats. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Mayhem at the Four Keys Inn. Just after midnight, a man called the police and said...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Ride Along#Ohio State News A#Us Route
SCDNReports

Drunken Stepdad Assaults Boy

An intoxicated stepfather injured a boy and CPS removed children from a mom who refused to take a drug test. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Just before 3 pm, officers responded to 17th Street and Thomas Avenue for a report of a disturbance between parents and students at the bus stop.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Evansville Man Arrested for Dealing Marijuana, Over $14,000 Seized

Evansville Man Arrested for Dealing Marijuana, Over $14,000 SeizedIndiana State Police. Vanderburgh County – Thursday night, February 24, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Trooper Widner stopped the driver of a white Chrysler 300 on Wabash Avenue south of the Lloyd Expressway for failing to signal properly. The driver was identified as Dalton Keller, 23, of Evansville. While talking to Keller, Trooper Widner observed a bag containing marijuana inside the vehicle.
EVANSVILLE, IN
SCDNReports

Sheriff’s Office swears in Cameron Caseman as Chaplain

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced that Cameron Caseman has been sworn in as the Chaplain for the Sheriff’s Office. I am happy to announce that Cameron Caseman has been sworn in as the Chaplain for our office. Chaplain Caseman brings with him experience, education, and the passion that is needed to be successful in this new role. He received his education at Emmaus Bible College and Emmanuel Baptist University, where he studied Theology. Chaplain Caseman is currently the Spiritual Coordinator for Adena Health System in Chillicothe, Ohio.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

North Carolina Police Chief Arrested with Over 70 Felony Charges

North Carolina Police Chief Arrested with Over 70 Felony ChargesFacebook. North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations News. Former Chadbourn police chief William Anthony Spivey, 36, is in custody after a crime tip and community partnership led to his overnight location on Watson Heritage Road near Loris.
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Makes Arrest for Assault 1st Degree

Kentucky State Police Makes Arrest for Assault 1st DegreeGetty Images. Kentucky State Police Post 5 was contacted in reference to a pursuit that originated in Gallatin County when the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and the pursuit continued into Owen County.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

INDOT Plow Driver Injured by Impaired Driver on I-65

INDOT Plow Driver Injured by Impaired Driver on I-65Indiana State Police. Last night at approximately 8:15 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an injury crash involving an INDOT (Indiana Department of Transportation) snowplow. The crash occurred on I-65 southbound at the 224.3 mile-marker. This is 4 miles north of the Fair Oaks exit and 6 miles south of Roselawn. Trooper Dennis Griffin arrived at the scene of the crash and located a yellow INDOT snowplow stopped in the left lane. A silver Chevrolet mini-van was also stopped in the left lane. Preliminary investigation revealed that the snowplow was actively plowing in the left lanes, with its amber lights flashing, when it was rear-ended at a high rate of speed by the minivan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

OD at the BP

Officers responded to an overdose at the BP and came to the aid of two people who attempted suicide. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. New Boston Police spotted a vehicle just after midnight that showed up in the system as stolen. They notified Portsmouth PD and followed the vehicle.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Teamwork With Indiana State Police Nabs Murder Suspect

At about this same time of day, the Carmel Police Department notified ISP that a suspect wanted in connection with a gruesome murder was traveling southbound on I-65 and entering the Clark County metro area. Sergeant Matt Marshall and Troopers Justin Smith and Dustin Whitaker began observing for the suspect vehicle and soon spotted the vehicle as it passed the 12 mile-marker just north of the Sellersburg exit.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
SCDNReports

Should Portsmouth Slow Down Traffic?

Portsmouth City Council will consider supporting changing the law to slow down cars in the city. A proposed resolution says it’s part of a multifaceted plan to calm traffic on streets which includes redesigning streets. Also on the agenda for Monday’s meeting is accepting grant money for law enforcement.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
108K+
Followers
4K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy