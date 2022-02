Jewish and non-Jewish Yalies alike attend Friday night Shabbat dinners at Yale’s Chabad house to wind down and reset after the week’s work. Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest, is usually accompanied with a Friday night dinner that both Jewish students and non-Jews can enjoy at Chabad House. Hosted by Chabad Co-Director Rabbi Meir Chaim Posner and his wife, Devorah Leah Posner, the dinner has been held indoors this semester in compliance with COVID-19 regulations and outdoors last semester in a large tent. Yalies from all backgrounds can attend the Friday night meals, filling their stomachs with a home-cooked meal and their minds with fruitful discussions.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO