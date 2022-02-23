ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: Avista Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ylvpn_0eMc7Wqh00

Avista (NYSE:AVA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Avista beat estimated earnings by 5.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.67.

Revenue was up $50.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Avista's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 0.07 0.26 0.84 0.79

EPS Actual 0.20 0.20 0.98 0.85

Revenue Estimate 290.92M 300.06M 409.66M 420.76M

Revenue Actual 286.75M 287.56M 399.86M 368.36M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin's Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Lead To Bloodbath In Global Markets — Asia, Crypto, US Futures Suffer — Gold, Oil See Major Spikes

The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine and subsequent movement of armed personnel and weapons in those areas threw the world’s markets into a state of a tizzy. Putin’s Announcement, West’s Sanctions: Witnesses reported seeing columns of military vehicles, including tanks, around...
WORLD
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ava
Benzinga

15 Stocks To Watch During Russia-Ukraine Conflict

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new set of sanctions Tuesday against Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two separatist pro-Moscow regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence on Monday. Biden has indicated that the United States will take action if necessary, leaving American investors...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Texas Original's 20 mg THC-Only Gummies Now Available For Qualifying Patients

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation revealed that its 20 mg THC-only gummies are now available for qualifying patients. TXOG’s fast-acting, strawberry passion fruit-flavored gummies offer patients a more efficient treatment option to mitigate symptoms such as pain, insomnia, night terrors and nausea. Ahead of the gummies’ launch, TXOG conducted a...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Rattler Midstream Q4 Earnings

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rattler Midstream missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.3. Revenue was up $9.40 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Diamondback Energy Q4 Earnings

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Diamondback Energy beat estimated earnings by 7.08%, reporting an EPS of $3.63 versus an estimate of $3.39. Revenue was up $1.25 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Esperion Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Esperion Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 22.03%, reporting an EPS of $-1.77 versus an estimate of $-2.27. Revenue was up $5.76 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where Chevron Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Chevron (NYSE:CVX) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Chevron. The company has an average price target of $152.75 with a high of $166.00 and a low of $145.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Apollo Endosurgery Q4 Earnings

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apollo Endosurgery missed estimated earnings by 42.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $3.31 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What Does Diana Shipping's Debt Look Like?

Shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) increased by 6.99% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Diana Shipping has. Diana Shipping's Debt. Based on Diana Shipping's balance sheet as of March 12, 2021, long-term debt is at...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Ellington Financial Q4 Earnings

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ellington Financial missed estimated earnings by 6.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.47. Revenue was up $11.36 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Sturm Ruger & Co: Q4 Earnings Insights

Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sturm Ruger & Co beat estimated earnings by 10.88%, reporting an EPS of $2.14 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was up $1.22...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Continental Resources Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Continental Resources CLR reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Zynga

Within the last quarter, Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Zynga has an average price target of $9.82 with a high of $10.00 and a low of $9.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Sage Therapeutics

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
110K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy