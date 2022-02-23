ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Farmers Analyze Data to Fuel Next Revolution in Agriculture

By Barb Baylor Anderson, Progressive Farmer Contributor
dtnpf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Seuntjens has changed the way he views his farm. Rather than seeing 2,100 acres of corn and soybeans, he sees one ongoing, on-farm trial. The Kingsley, Iowa, fourth-generation farmer has been using digital farming tools since 2015, layering in more data each year so he can fill in the blanks...

www.dtnpf.com

The Associated Press

Black innovators who reshaped American gardening, farming

The achievements of George Washington Carver, the 19th century scientist credited with hundreds of inventions, including 300 uses for peanuts, have landed him in American history textbooks. But many other agricultural practices, innovations and foods that traveled with enslaved people from West Africa — or were developed by their descendants...
restorationnewsmedia.com

Franklin farm owner wins agriculture innovation award

Carolina Farm Credit CEO Vance Dalton, left, is pictured with Dot Wester, Natalie Farmer and her husband, 2022 Innovative Young Farmer of the Year Jason Farmer, state Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, Tim Pace, who serves as AgCarolina Farm Credit’s senior vice president for branch lending, and Cape Fear Farm Credit CEO Evan Kleinhans.
94.1 KRNA

More Iowa Farmers Looking At The Next Steps In Milking Technology

Technology is just as important on the farm today as it is in our homes. Take milking a cow. This used to be a task done entirely by hand, making it hard for farmers to have large herds of cows. As new technology was invented, the industry slowly took to it. For example, the first milking machine was invented back in 1878, however, many farmers were still milking by hand as late as the 1940s.
Phys.org

Global cropland could be almost halved by increasing agricultural productivity

With rising global demand for agricultural commodities for use as food, feed, and bioenergy, pressure on land is increasing. At the same time, land is an important resource for tackling the principal challenges of the 21st century—the loss of biodiversity and global climate change. One solution to this conflict could be to increase agricultural productivity and thus reduce the required cropland. In an interdisciplinary model-based study, LMU geographers Julia Schneider and Dr. Florian Zabel, together with researchers from the Universities of Basel and Hohenheim, have analyzed how much land area could be saved globally through more efficient production methods and what economic effects—for example, on prices and trade—this would have. As the authors reported in the journal PLOS ONE, their modeling showed that under optimized conditions up to almost half of current cropland could be saved. As a result of increased efficiency, the prices for agricultural products would fall in all regions and global agricultural production would increase by 2.8%.
ZDNet

Earning a business management degree online: What to expect

Are you considering earning your business management degree online? You might be wondering about the course requirements, core skills, and career paths for business management majors. Our guide walks through everything you need to know before enrolling in an online business management program. What is an online bachelor's degree in...
pymnts

B2B Agriculture Platform Agrim Raises $10M

Indian business-to-business (B2B) platform Agrim, which works for agri-inputs, has raised $10 million in a Series A round, according to a Friday (Feb. 18) press release. Agrim is working on a digital platform for the $50 billion agri-input industry in India, connecting retailers with manufacturers and providing all parties with distributions, credit logistics and marketing solutions.
Andre Oentoro

How IoT Will Impact Different Industries

In this age of technological advancements, there’s no doubt that IoT is changing how we do business. By connecting smart devices to the internet, this technology allows us to utilize connectivity, automation, and data analytics for inspiring innovation and driving significant progress.
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Starting a new business post-pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During this "Great Resignation" period of the pandemic, it's one thing to just change jobs, much less launch your own business. However, many entrepreneurial experts say companies like Apple, Oracle, and Microsoft all started during an economic down-cycle. As a matter of fact, according to...
Phys.org

Understanding the role of university-based accelerators in start-up ecosystems

A new study in the International Journal of Entrepreneurship and Small Business looks at how university-based accelerators contribute to the development and growth of start-up companies and to the viability of a start-up ecosystem. The research adds to the burgeoning literature of the last decade or so that has investigated the growing phenomenon of start-ups from numerous perspectives.
Agriculture Online

Corteva Agriscience announces new above-ground nitrogen stabilizer

A new above-ground nitrogen stabilizer will round out Corteva Agriscience’s portfolio of nitrogen maximizers. PinnitMax TG ensures nitrogen gets to plant root zones by protecting urea and UAN applications from volatilization for up to 14 days. “We’re excited to bring PinnitMax TG nitrogen stabilizer to customers for the 2022...
Agriculture Online

New partnership brings visibility to regenerative farming

A partnership between CIBO Technologies, a science-based technology company, and Bushel, a company that provides software technology solutions for the agricultural industry, will bring visibility to sustainable practices throughout the supply chain. CIBO Carbon Bridge will provide pay-for-practice financial incentives for farmers transitioning to regenerative farming. “The new partnership with...
pymnts.com

Logistics Platform Shipsy Secures $25M in Series B for International Growth

Smart logistics management platform Shipsy raised $25 million in a Series B funding round co-led by A91 Partners and Z3 Partners with participation by existing investors Info Edge and Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. The new capital will be used to help Shipsy continue expanding its presence in the Middle...
thebossmagazine.com

Demand generation vs lead generation

You’ve probably heard of demand generation and lead generation in regards to inbound marketing strategies. However, you might be struggling to differentiate the two. Both are sales techniques that are used by companies that are trying to generate prospects and sales. A key difference, though, is that they are...
Entrepreneur

15 Startups Contributing To Sustainability

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The effects of climate change has the world worried. With the melting of polar ice and frequent climate shifts, adopting sustainable options is now a necessity, maybe even late. The world is on the edge of doomsday as climate patterns have started to change leading to sea-levels rising, frequent forest fires, unexpected hail storms, etc. Madrid faced its heaviest snowstorm in 50 years as the temperatures plummeted and brought the transport in and out of the city to a halt. Cyclone Ana in Fiji just a month after category 5 Cyclone Yasaleft the Fiji islands in shambles. A dust storm resulted in schools being shut and flights being grounded in China. There are green business models for many startups in the country. However, the products that they offer are not sustainable in nature. The startups offering products that are sustainable are capturing the markets. People are more reliant on the forces of nature especially the sun as people have started adopting solar energy, wind energy and even hydro energy. The consumer of today is more aware than the previous generations and hence they are moving towards 100 per cent natural products which will contribute towards a greener and cleaner future. And sustainability is not constrained to the energy sector alone, but extends to the footwear as well as the beauty industry, among others.
HackerNoon

The Top 10 Digital Transformation Trends in Manufacturing for 2022

Manufacturing has undergone profound changes in the last few decades, from increased automation to increased globalization to increased technology-driven efficiency and productivity. These new trends in manufacturing, which we call emerging digital transformation trends, are set to continue—and even accelerate—the changes that have already taken place. They will shape how manufacturers do business with their customers and how they work with their employees and partners around the world over the next decade or more.
WKMI

Michigan Farmers See A Large Increase In Theft Of Their Fuel

When the price of oil increases most people feel that pain by the increase of a gallon of gas. A little over a year ago most of us could drive up to the pump and fill up our tanks with a cost in the $30 dollar range. Now it costs most of us $50 to $60 dollars to fill up our tank. The increase in the price of gasoline and the pain it brings us stops there.
