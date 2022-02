Goddard Chapel after the snow is pictured on Feb. 7.Angelia Shi / The Tufts Daily. Approximately 70 members of the Tufts community came together for five hours of discussion, reflection and community service activities as part of the 2022 MLK Day of Community Action on Feb. 5. The event, part of a series of chaplaincy events over the past month reflecting on the legacy and work of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was made possible through the University Chaplaincy and supported in part by the Arthur Vining Davis Interfaith Civic Studies Grant.

MEDFORD, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO