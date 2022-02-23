This I Believe: The Greatest Superpower

Challenges and potential failures can cause us anxiety but we must remember that God will always be there to catch us when we fall. I Peter 5:7 "Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you" (KJV). Another version says to cast all your "anxieties" on Him. I heard it said so many times and even said it myself that we need childlike faith. What is childlike faith? I suppose an easy illustration is one I experience with my own children. Having them stand on a table or rock or other high point and have them to leap from that high point into my arms. They had no doubt, no fear because dad would catch them. They knew that they expected that. I'm sure as they grew older, they didn't have quite the same trust as they did when they were just very young. Of course, that illustration is not unique to myself and my children, as you read this, you too probably have experienced that same childlike faith with your children or something similar. Then as we grow older, all the what-ifs enter into our minds or we've seen others slip and fall, so we begin to doubt. For many, the same is true of their walk as a Christian or believer. You have an undying faith in Jesus, then somehow someway doubt begins to enter in. Somehow, we forget the promise we are given in this one verse out of I Peter 5:7. We become anxious — with failure, disillusionment or all the other voices that are spoken into our lives. When I was studying for my degree, I had to study some subjects that directly opposed my beliefs as a Christian. Subjects that were prerequisites to pass the course. My first impulse was to not do the lessons, which meant failure — which also meant not getting my degree. I thought, "What am I to do?" I didn't want my mind and heart clouded with other voices. When I served in the U.S. Army, we learned to know the enemies' tactics in order to more effectively combat him. Leaning on my training, I applied the same tactics to my studies. But I still did not want my heart and mind filled with what I deemed as nonsense. I have Faith in God. I trust his word. I do not have my proverbial head in the sand. But I have learned through the years and my experience in serving Jesus, that I can trust Him, trust his promises and trust His word. David said in Psalm 37:25, "I have been young and now I am old, and I have not yet seen the righteous forsaken nor his seed begging for bread." I tell my children and my grandchildren that they have a leg-up because my wife and I serve the Lord. Please don't misunderstand; they have to make their own stand in the Lord. They cannot get into Heaven on our coattails, but the promise is still there. I trust that promise. I cling to that promise and still do the work. Such as Philippians 2:12, "Wherefore, my beloved, as ye have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling." It's an everyday walk, an everyday battle. Some days are easier than others, some harder than others. Especially if you are battling a financial crisis or some sickness or disease. I've noticed, and I'm sure you have too, the change we have gone through the last couple of years. People find it easy to stay home and do nothing. Thankfully some can work from home, keeping their economy working. But they miss out on the social interaction. I know sickness and disease are very real. I, too, have lost friends and loved ones in my life to cancer, heart failure an accident or some other sickness or disease. I personally know some who have passed from or because of this virus. In spite of it all, I still trust in the Lord. I still trust in His promise. I would still jump from the table into His waiting arms. Why? I know He would catch me. I know He cares for me.

