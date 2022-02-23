Call of Duty's Planned 2023 Release Delayed By Activision: Bloomberg

A new report has claimed that a mobile iteration of Call of Duty: Warzone is currently in the works and should release at some point this year. In recent years, Activision has been expanding the Call of Duty IP in a number of different ways outside of the annualized new installments in the series. Two of the most prominent spin-off entries have been that of Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile, both of which have been incredibly successful in their own ways. Now, it seems as though Activision is looking to combine both titles in a new manner in the near future.

