Call of Duty's Planned 2023 Release Delayed By Activision: Bloomberg
- Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) looks to delay a "Call of Duty" (COD) game, Bloomberg reports.
- The failure of recent COD releases to meet sales expectations triggered the belief that Activision introduced new versions too rapidly.
- Activision initially aimed to release the game in 2023. The postponement will make 2023 the first year the game series will not release a mainline title in nearly two decades.
- However, Activision is working on other projects to fill the gap.
- The upcoming "Call of Duty" title set to come out later this year will receive a steady stream of new content, and there will be a free-to-play online game next year.
- The move was not related to Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) impending acquisition of Activision.
- Price Action: ATVI shares closed higher by 0.22% at $81.23 on Tuesday.
- Photo by amrothman via Pixaby
Comments / 0