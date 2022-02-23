ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Call of Duty's Planned 2023 Release Delayed By Activision: Bloomberg

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b2y7I_0eMc5wX300
  • Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) looks to delay a "Call of Duty" (COD) game, Bloomberg reports.
  • The failure of recent COD releases to meet sales expectations triggered the belief that Activision introduced new versions too rapidly.
  • Activision initially aimed to release the game in 2023. The postponement will make 2023 the first year the game series will not release a mainline title in nearly two decades.
  • However, Activision is working on other projects to fill the gap.
  • The upcoming "Call of Duty" title set to come out later this year will receive a steady stream of new content, and there will be a free-to-play online game next year.
  • The move was not related to Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) impending acquisition of Activision.
  • Price Action: ATVI shares closed higher by 0.22% at $81.23 on Tuesday.
  • Photo by amrothman via Pixaby

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin's Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Lead To Bloodbath In Global Markets — Asia, Crypto, US Futures Suffer — Gold, Oil See Major Spikes

The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine and subsequent movement of armed personnel and weapons in those areas threw the world’s markets into a state of a tizzy. Putin’s Announcement, West’s Sanctions: Witnesses reported seeing columns of military vehicles, including tanks, around...
WORLD
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Vanguard Ranked Play Beta Delayed

Call of Duty: Vanguard players were supposed to be able to play the Ranked Play mode in the game's Multiplayer environment on Thursday, but it no longer looks like that'll be happening. Treyarch Studios announced on Wednesday evening that a "stat-breaking issue" was discovered that only appeared in the live version of this Ranked Play addition. Because of that, the beta for the Ranked Play mode has been delayed, and there's currently no word as to when it'll be released.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cod#Video Game#Activision Blizzard Inc#Atvi#Microsoft Corp#Msft
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Reportedly Releasing This Year

A new report has claimed that a mobile iteration of Call of Duty: Warzone is currently in the works and should release at some point this year. In recent years, Activision has been expanding the Call of Duty IP in a number of different ways outside of the annualized new installments in the series. Two of the most prominent spin-off entries have been that of Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile, both of which have been incredibly successful in their own ways. Now, it seems as though Activision is looking to combine both titles in a new manner in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Texas Original's 20 mg THC-Only Gummies Now Available For Qualifying Patients

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation revealed that its 20 mg THC-only gummies are now available for qualifying patients. TXOG’s fast-acting, strawberry passion fruit-flavored gummies offer patients a more efficient treatment option to mitigate symptoms such as pain, insomnia, night terrors and nausea. Ahead of the gummies’ launch, TXOG conducted a...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Benzinga

15 Stocks To Watch During Russia-Ukraine Conflict

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new set of sanctions Tuesday against Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two separatist pro-Moscow regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence on Monday. Biden has indicated that the United States will take action if necessary, leaving American investors...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

Why Ford, GM And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the automotive & auto component sectors, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), are all trading lower from pressure in the overall market as investors weigh the potential economic impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions. US indices at-large are trading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Disney Bumps Up Prices For Park Visitors: All You Need To Know

The Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) Walt Disney World Resort boosted the ticket prices for guests visiting the parks for multiple days, CNBC reports. Disney raised the prices of multiday passes for between four and ten days by 2% - 6%. Prices for base tickets for those attending any of...
TRAVEL
Benzinga

Trudeau Tells Canadian Banks To Unfreeze Accounts Of Convoy Protesters

The administration of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has instructed the nation’s banks to unlock financial accounts belonging to individuals who participated in the so-called Freedom Convoy of truckers whose protest against vaccine mandates brought the nation’s capital city of Ottawa to a standstill. What Happened: On Feb....
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why AMD, Nvidia And Fastly Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of technology and software companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY), are all trading lower amid overall market weakness as stocks continue to fall amid Russia-Ukraine conflict escalation. Advanced Micro Devices shares were otherwise trading higher during Tuesday's session after Bernstein upgraded...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
110K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy