ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Overstock.com Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sqw4w_0eMc5ulb00
  • Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 9% year-on-year, to $612.66 million, missing the consensus of $657.39 million.
  • Active customers decreased 12% Y/Y to 8.1 million. Orders delivered fell 25% Y/Y to 3 million, and the average order value gained 23% Y/Y to $206.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.36 missed the analyst consensus of $0.39.
  • The gross profit fell 7.8% Y/Y to $139 million with a gross profit margin of 22.7%.
  • The operating margin was 3.1%, and operating income for the quarter declined 14.5% to $19.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8.6% Y/Y to $27.3 million.
  • The company held $503.3 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities for twelve months amounted to $80.9 million.
  • "Navigating the operating environment in our industry during the fourth quarter was challenging," said CEO Jonathan Johnson.
  • Price Action: OSTK shares are trading higher by 11.1% at $40.49 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Home Depot Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10.7% year-on-year, to $35.72 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $34.87 billion. Comparable sales for Q4 rose 8.1%, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 7.6%. Customer transactions for the quarter fell 3.4%. Gross profit rose 9.5% Y/Y to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cinemark Q4 Earnings Tops Estimates

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 579% year-on-year, to $666.63 million, beating the consensus of $601.29 million. Some of the company's theatres were closed for a portion of the three months ended December 31, 2020, and there was limited new film content available for the theatres that had reopened.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Genuine Parts Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Genuine Parts Co GPC reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 13% year-on-year, to $4.80 billion, beating the consensus of $4.67 billion. The...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Putin's Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Lead To Bloodbath In Global Markets — Asia, Crypto, US Futures Suffer — Gold, Oil See Major Spikes

The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine and subsequent movement of armed personnel and weapons in those areas threw the world’s markets into a state of a tizzy. Putin’s Announcement, West’s Sanctions: Witnesses reported seeing columns of military vehicles, including tanks, around...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Y Y#Ebitda
Benzinga

Texas Original's 20 mg THC-Only Gummies Now Available For Qualifying Patients

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation revealed that its 20 mg THC-only gummies are now available for qualifying patients. TXOG’s fast-acting, strawberry passion fruit-flavored gummies offer patients a more efficient treatment option to mitigate symptoms such as pain, insomnia, night terrors and nausea. Ahead of the gummies’ launch, TXOG conducted a...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

15 Stocks To Watch During Russia-Ukraine Conflict

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new set of sanctions Tuesday against Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two separatist pro-Moscow regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence on Monday. Biden has indicated that the United States will take action if necessary, leaving American investors...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Ford, GM And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the automotive & auto component sectors, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), are all trading lower from pressure in the overall market as investors weigh the potential economic impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions. US indices at-large are trading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tempur Sealy Q4 Earnings Miss Street View

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.6% year-on-year, to $1.36 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $1.45 billion. Sales in North America rose 18.9% Y/Y, and the international segment sales gained 82.1%. The gross margin for the quarter contracted 140 basis points to 44.5%,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pool Corp's Q4 Earnings Smashes Estimates

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Pool Corp POOL reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 23% year-on-year, to $1.04 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $958.64 million. Revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Choice Hotels Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Choice Hotels International Inc CHH reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 47% year-on-year, to $284.64 million, beating the analyst consensus of $274.86 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $1M Of 5 Penny Stocks

The economic sentiment indicator in the Eurozone rose to a 3-month high level of 114 in February, surpassing market estimates of 113.1. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
110K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy