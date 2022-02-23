ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

West Memphis School District explores 4-day school week

 3 days ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Officials with one Arkansas school district are exploring a four-day week for students.

West Memphis School District is taking a parent survey for the four-day school week option.

According to information presented by the district, research on the proposal comes from schools who are already implementing the four-day school week.

Arkansas has 16 districts that already implement the four-day model, and more are exploring the model for the next school year.

Leading states that have moved to a four-day week include Colorado, Oklahoma and Missouri, according to the district.

Officials said a positive school culture creates opportunities for student success and attracts high quality teachers.

Parents can email questions about the proposal to 4day@wmsd.net.

Watch a video about the proposal here.

