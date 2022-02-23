Bridgeport lifts mask mandate

Cold Spring-based Unicorn Contracting is proposing to build a mixed-use project with 148 residential units distributed among 12 structures on a parcel in Yorktown Heights. The development is known as Underhill Farms and it would be located at 370 Underhill Ave. on the former 13.8-acre campus of the Soundview Preparatory School. Unicorn says that It intends to renovate the Underhill House on the property, a mansion that originally was built in the 1800s for one of the families that founded Yorktown.

