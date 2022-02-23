ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport lifts mask mandate

By Phil Hall
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bridgeport has become the latest locality to lift its mandate requiring the use of facial masks while indoors at any public places and in any business. Effective today,...

westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WestfairOnline

Preliminary plans submitted for Yorktown senior housing

Cold Spring-based Unicorn Contracting is proposing to build a mixed-use project with 148 residential units distributed among 12 structures on a parcel in Yorktown Heights. The development is known as Underhill Farms and it would be located at 370 Underhill Ave. on the former 13.8-acre campus of the Soundview Preparatory School. Unicorn says that It intends to renovate the Underhill House on the property, a mansion that originally was built in the 1800s for one of the families that founded Yorktown.
YORKTOWN, NY
WestfairOnline

Danielle Bibbo’s mission to expand Stamford’s media environment

According to the Motion Picture Association of America, the film and television industries provided more than $1.81 billion in wages in Connecticut in the past year. Danielle Bibbo, executive vice president of business development and strategy at the media production company ITV America, made a significant contribution to that number when she pushed for the company to relocate a significant portion of its business to Stamford.
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

Aquarion Water Co. sells rain barrels for water conservation efforts

Bridgeport-based Aquarion Water Co. is now selling upcycled rain barrels in support of its water conservation efforts. The 60-gallon upcycled rain barrels are designed to fit under a downspout and catch rainwater running off of the roof. Customers can collect and store water for use in a garden, and Aquarion said only a quarter-inch of rainfall on an average roof can fill the barrel.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, CT
Health
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
WestfairOnline

Armonk townhouses developer sues North Castle for project permit

Developers of the proposed Mariani Gardens townhouses in Armonk are demanding that the Town of North Castle reinstate a permit to allow the project to move forward. The property owner, 45 Bedford Road LLC, claims that the town board acted arbitrarily and capriciously, according to a petition filed Feb. 11 in Westchester Supreme Court, when the board refused in January to extend a special use permit for the project.
ARMONK, NY
WestfairOnline

Westchester creates cybersecurity task force as possible Russian retaliation looms

Westchester County Executive George Latimer on Feb. 23 announced during a news conference at the County Office Building in White Plains that he has signed an Executive Order creating a Task Force on Cybersecurity. The task force, together with the county’s existing Department of Information Technology (DIT), is being charged with protecting the county from computer breaches including catastrophic attacks. In addition, it is being charged with helping ensure that the county is prepared for recovery of its computer systems in the event bad actors succeeded in a cyberattack.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

STRONG ACCOMPLISHED WOMEN

The highly anticipated honorees of the 25th annual Girl Scouts of Connecticut Breakfast Badge Awards, an event that spotlights the contributions of strong, accomplished women in the state and staunch supporters of the Girl Scouts of Connecticut (GSOFCT) organization will take place Thursday, March 3, at 7:30 a.m. at the Hartford Marriott Downtown, 200 Columbus Blvd. …
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Ganim
WestfairOnline

SENATOR SECURES FUNDS FOR OSSINING PUBLIC LIBRARY

A grant of $60,000 for the Ossining Public Library through the State and Municipal Grant Program to support the creation of two new modular spaces at the library was secured by New York state Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick. The grant will cover the costs of construction, HVAC, electrical and cabling work for new modular flexible spaces. …
OSSINING, NY
WestfairOnline

Altice speeds deployment of fiber network; $1.01B net income in 2021

Altice USA, which owns and operates the Optimum communications networks serving customers in Westchester and Fairfield among other places in and outside of the New York Metro area, says it is accelerating its on-going installation of fiber-optic lines in a modern network to replace existing coaxial cables. Altice says it plans to equip more than two-thirds of its entire footprint with broadband fiber in the next four years.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WestfairOnline

WJCS 2022 GALA

Westchester Jewish Community Services (WJCS) in White Plains will be honoring WJCS Board President Mariquita Blumberg and New York state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on April 5 at the Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase and online at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the gala will be used to support programs that serve 20,000 Westchester…
WHITE PLAINS, NY
WestfairOnline

ORANGE COUNTY PARTNERSHIP TO ADD DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

Conor Eckert will join the not-for-profit economic development organization Orange County Partnership in Goshen as senior development officer and vice president of business attraction, effective March 14. At the tender age of 25, Eckert is widely known and respected in the business and economic development communities in Orange County and the Mid-Hudson region. He comes…
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Health Department
WestfairOnline

Stamford to lift citywide mask mandate

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons has announced the citywide mask mandate designed to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 will be lifted on Feb. 16. The end of the mandate comes as Covid cases and hospitalizations in Stamford are in decline – as of Feb. 10, Stamford’s seven-day average in cases per 100,000 has declined from an omicron peak of 334.3 to 17.3. However, masks will still be required in hospitals, nursing homes, healthcare and childcare facilities, schools, municipal buildings and on public transit.
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

Legal Notices February 21, 2022

The Business Journals offer the only comprehensive source of legal notices for Westchester County. Download the files below to access this week’s new legal notices Legal Notices, February 21, 2022…. This content is for Westfair Online members only. Please Sign in / Join to view this content. Become a...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WestfairOnline

United Way of Western Connecticut hosts grant program for nonprofits

United Way of Western Connecticut is offering a new round of grant opportunities for regional nonprofits. The grant program is focused on nonprofits that operate programs related to early childhood education, after-school programming and financial stability. Eligible nonprofits must serve individuals in United Way of Western Connecticut’s 15-town region covering Fairfield and Litchfield Counties.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WestfairOnline

Corcoran Group opens first Connecticut outpost in Greenwich

The real estate firm Corcoran Group LLC has entered the Connecticut market with the launch of Greenwich-based Corcoran Centric Realty, owned and led by Jeffrey Jackson. Jackson’s firm was formerly known as Centric Property Group, which was founded in 2001 to focus on Greenwich and surrounding areas including Westport, Darien and New Canaan. The firm closed nearly $200 million in sales in 2021.
GREENWICH, CT
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
849
Followers
5K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy