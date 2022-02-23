ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Air Canada to resume flights from Bradley Airport

By Phil Hall
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Connecticut Airport Authority has announced that Air Canada will restore its nonstop service between Bradley International Airport and Toronto Pearson...

westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Air Canada offering nonstop Austin-Vancouver flights starting this summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Next stop, Vancouver. Air Canada will now have nonstop flights from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Vancouver, British Columbia, starting June 1, airport officials announced Tuesday. Four flights per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday in Boeing 737 Max planes will take travelers to and from...
AUSTIN, TX
MercuryNews

Oakland airport passenger flights soar in 2021, rebounding from COVID

OAKLAND — Oakland International Airport passenger traffic zoomed higher in 2021 compared with the year before, fresh evidence that the travel hub has begun to recover from coronavirus-spawned maladies. Passenger trips through Oakland airport in 2021 jumped 76.2% above 2020, airport officials reported Tuesday. “After a challenging year of...
OAKLAND, CA
bizjournals

Air Canada to resume service at BWI this spring

Air Canada will resume its international flights between Baltimore and two Canadian cities this spring. The airline announced Tuesday it will restart flights between BWI/Marshall Airport and Toronto starting May 15, and Montreal starting June 1. Air Canada's service to many international destinations was temporarily suspended at the start of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Biz Times

Air Canada to resume Milwaukee to Toronto service

Air Canada today announced plans for seven new routes and the restoration of 41 North American routes, including service between Milwaukee and Toronto. The airline suspended service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Toronto in March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S. and Canada. Daily...
MILWAUKEE, WI
mainstreet-nashville.com

Air Canada announces nonstop BNA flights to Montreal

Air Canada announced Tuesday it will begin nonstop service from Nashville to Montreal in June. The service will begin twice weekly on June 2 and increase to three times weekly on June 25. “Montreal is a major connection to Europe and beyond, opening up possibilities for greater international travel for...
NASHVILLE, TN
WestfairOnline

Avelo Airlines adds four routes from Tweed New Haven Airport

Avelo Airlines is expanding its presence at Tweed New Haven Airport with the addition of four new routes. Beginning in May, Avelo will add exclusive nonstop service between New Haven and the South Carolina destinations Charleston and Myrtle Beach, and with Nashville and Savannah, Georgia. The carrier has announced low introductory one-way fares on all four new routes starting at $49.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Hartford Business

Breeze Airways setting up base at Bradley Airport; plans to hire over 200, add 8 new nonstop flights

Breeze Airways plans to set up an operations hub at Bradley International Airport, a move expected to create more than 200 jobs in the state. The Utah-based carrier, which has had a presence at Bradley since its operational launch last year, said the Windsor Locks airport will become its fifth “base of operations,” meaning the airline will permanently house aircraft there, hire local pilots, flight attendants and mechanics and launch new routes.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bradley Airport#Air Canada#Caa
boardingarea.com

Air Canada to resume 34 destinations on its international network

Air Canada is preparing for a busy Summer 2022 season, with the airline relaunching 34 Routes to Europe, Asia, Africa and The Middle East. Air Canada Boeing 777-300ER at London Heathrow – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. Starting next month, routes will relaunch across the network. Examples given include:
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British Airways cancels all short-haul flights from Heathrow Airport

British Airways has cancelled all short-haul flights from Heathrow due to “significant” ongoing technical issues.All of the flag carrier’s departures of this type from the UK’s busiest airport have been suspended until at least midday, the company said.Customers due to travel later in the day have been advised to check their flight status on the British Airways website before coming to the airport, as the airline anticipates “further disruption during the day”.While long-haul services at Heathrow and all flights at Gatwick and London City Airport are due to operate as planned, customers could experience some delays, it said.British Airways...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CBS Denver

‘Never Seen Anything Like It’: DIA Pipe Breaks, At Least $50 Million In Damage

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport administrators have laid out how a high pressure hot water line broke at the airport in early December 2021, causing an estimated $50 million damage and a delay of nine to ten months in the opening of the Concourse B East gate expansion. “Never seen anything like it,” said Stuart Williams, the airport’s Senior Vice President for Airport Expansion during a presentation Feb. 23 to a Denver City Council subcommittee. “It wreaked havoc.” (credit: City of Denver) He told councilmembers that between Dec. 5 and 6, the hot water line failed, spewing an unspecified amount of 180...
DENVER, CO
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
849
Followers
5K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy