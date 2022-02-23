Air Canada to resume flights from Bradley Airport

British Airways has cancelled all short-haul flights from Heathrow due to “significant” ongoing technical issues.All of the flag carrier’s departures of this type from the UK’s busiest airport have been suspended until at least midday, the company said.Customers due to travel later in the day have been advised to check their flight status on the British Airways website before coming to the airport, as the airline anticipates “further disruption during the day”.While long-haul services at Heathrow and all flights at Gatwick and London City Airport are due to operate as planned, customers could experience some delays, it said.British Airways...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO