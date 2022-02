Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Today is the day all remaining legal restrictions relating to coronavirus end in England. That means there's no requirement to self-isolate if you test positive - although you're still advised to do it if you have the virus. It's all part of the government's Living with Covid plan to get back to normal life, although some critics say it fails to protect the most vulnerable. Read more here.

