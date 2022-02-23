Family claims there’s proof victim of former Oklahoma City officer Daniel Holtzclaw recanted

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A victim of convicted rapist and former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw says she was raped by a black man in a never-before-seen deposition video.

Those who released the video say it should call into question the integrity of the entire investigation into Holtzclaw. The videos detail one of Holtzclaw’s accusers interviewing with police and attorneys, and Holtzclaw’s advocates state these videos show her statements being contradictory. The link to the video can be found below.

“I have never seen him before trial,” said Sherry Ellis Smith, an accuser of Holtzclaw, during a never-before-seen deposition video filmed in 2019. “That’s when I finally seen who they accused of raping me.”

It’s a statement supporters of Holtzclaw said should blow the lid off an entire Oklahoma City Police Department investigation. They said the testimony of Sherry Ellis Smith “exposes how OCPD railroaded Daniel by soliciting sexual assault allegations and pinning them on him.”

“Would you raise your right hand, please? Do you swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help you God?” Sherry Ellis Smith was asked during the deposition. “I do,” she replied.

Daniel Holtzclaw,center, listens as Gayland Gieger, right, Oklahoma County assistant district attorney, speaks during Holtzclaw’s sentencing hearing in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016. At left is defense attorney Scott Adams. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool)

Between 2013 and 2014, the then-OKC officer was accused of raping and sexually assaulting 13 women while on patrol. In 2015, he was convicted on 18 felony counts and sentenced to 263 years in prison. Of those, 62 years were based on the allegations of Ellis Smith alone.

“It was a black man,” Ellis Smith told investigators in 2014. “He was in a black and white police car.”

Another video from 2014 showed Ellis Smith with an investigator. She described her attacker as a short black man with a darker skin tone than her own.

“How tall are you?” the investigator asked. “5 feet 11 inches,” she said.

“I want to get a DNA sample from you today,” the investigator said. “The reason I want to get a DNA sample is because I know what officer did this to you.”

Holtzclaw advocates point out that the now-35 year old is a 6 feet,1 inch tall Japanese-American man. They said, “detectives solicited and procured wrongful allegations specifically from at-risk Black women.” They also claim police never showed Ellis Smith a photo lineup. During the never-before-seen deposition video in 2019, she admitted to never seeing Holtzclaw before, until the trial.

“I have never seen him before trial,” Ellis Smith said. “That’s when I finally seen who accused of raping me.”

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater responded with a statement that can be read in full below:

“Those issues were raised and were rejected by the jury after hearing sworn testimony and viewing exhibits during trial. We try our cases in a courtroom and before appellate courts; not in the media.” David Prater, Oklahoma County District Attorney

We also reached out to Oklahoma City police on the matter. They did not have any comment. Meanwhile, this comes off the heels of a previous video just released a little over two weeks ago. It involves a different Holtzclaw accuser who later claimed he never touched her.

