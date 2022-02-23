Ivanhoé Cambridge Partners with Lendlease to Invest in Life Science Developments, Initially Plan to Spend $500MM of Equity￼
Partnership will source new development and redevelopment opportunities in established and emerging life science clusters across the U.S. MONTRÉAL and NEW YORK -Ivanhoé Cambridge, a global real estate investor, and Lendlease, a leading global real estate and investment group, announced today they joined forces to launch a new life science joint...news.theregistrysf.com
Comments / 0