Ivanhoé Cambridge Partners with Lendlease to Invest in Life Science Developments, Initially Plan to Spend $500MM of Equity￼

By The Registry
theregistrysf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartnership will source new development and redevelopment opportunities in established and emerging life science clusters across the U.S. MONTRÉAL and NEW YORK -Ivanhoé Cambridge, a global real estate investor, and Lendlease, a leading global real estate and investment group, announced today they joined forces to launch a new life science joint...

news.theregistrysf.com

