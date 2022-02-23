ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Dayton Off Road, Outdoor Expo this weekend

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Biking Stock Photo ( )

WILMINGTON — The Dayton Off Road and Outdoor Expo will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington.

The expo will feature camping, outdoor activities, off road and apparel vendors, according to a release.

There will also be free instructional clinics on topics like child safety on hiking trails, how to prepare for Overlanding, trailer safety and general maintenance off and on trails.

Activities for kids include an appearance by the Oscar Mayer Weinerobile and the chance to see a monster truck up close.

Kids of all ages can also visit their favorite Star Wars characters from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission for adults is $5 and for kids ages 12 and under admission is free.

Doors will be open 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

For information visit the Dayton Off Road and Outdoor Expo website.

Dayton, OH
