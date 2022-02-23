ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, NY

Former Columbia County Corrections Officer dies

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

HUDSON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Columbia County Sheriff Donald J. Krapf and Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore announced Tuesday the passing of former Correctional Officer Anthony Rocha. Rocha joined the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in 1986 and spent 32 years working in the correctional facility.

Even after retiring in 2018, Rocha volunteered his time at the jail. Sheriff’s Office officials said Tuesday that “Tony, with his larger than life personality, was a pleasure to work with and will be missed by all.”

Rocha was 66 years old. Information on services had not been released as of Wednesday morning, but will likely be posted on the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page .

