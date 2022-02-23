Pet of the Week: Rusty

Rusty

I’m Rusty! I am a super energetic guy who is looking for his forever home. I might need slow introductions because I like to keep my inner circle small, but once we are friends I will be the best sidekick you’ve ever had! If you think I could be the guy of your dreams, then you should call HSMC. I can’t wait to meet you.

