ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Pet of the Week: Rusty

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPLlY_0eMbzbUm00
Rusty

I’m Rusty! I am a super energetic guy who is looking for his forever home. I might need slow introductions because I like to keep my inner circle small, but once we are friends I will be the best sidekick you’ve ever had! If you think I could be the guy of your dreams, then you should call HSMC. I can’t wait to meet you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BEPM_0eMbzbUm00

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Spirits 101: Mashing, explained

Spirits 101 is a weekly feature from Wausau Pilot & Review and Timekeeper Distillery. Each Friday afternoon, Dan Weber joins us for a journey through spirits and cocktails, and a deeper dive into the craft industry as a whole. If you have questions or ideas for future topics, be sure to leave them in the comments below the YouTube video. Watch the video and read Dan’s explanation for a better understanding of the craft spirits you enjoy. Cheers!
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library activities: March

From March 1-31, adults can pick up a free Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine Marathon County Public Library locations. The kit will contain supplies for making a sari silk-wrapped bracelet. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230. Through May 27, young...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: U Paint & Party

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy