Trucker convoy DC - live: Protester claims trucks will choke DC ‘like giant boa constrictor’ ahead of SOTU

By Oliver O'Connell and Sravasti Dasgupta
 4 days ago

Up to 800 National Guard troops are expected to be deployed ahead of President Joe Biden ’s State of the Union address, amid fears over the protest convoy of truckers heading to Washington DC for the event.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Pentagon confirmed that National Guard personnel have been requested to “provide support at traffic control points in and around the District” and to be alert for “possible disruption at key traffic arteries”.

However, no decision to the deployment or number of troops had yet been made, he said.

Several groups are reportedly planning different protests on different routes to Washington DC this week and into March, with several convoy maps and itineraries shared on social media.

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland, Virginia, and the nation’s capital are monitoring potential demonstrations, and security around the US Capitol is ramping up around Mr Biden’s SOTU address, planned for 1 March, while there are fears that some protests may attempt to disrupt the event.

One organiser of the People’s Convoy from Scranton, Pennsylvania, told a local Fox News station the convoy would be like “a giant boa constrictor ... that basically squeezes you, chokes you and it swallows you”.

“That’s what we’re going to do DC.”

Carol Albertson
5d ago

The TRUCKERS are protesting for our rights and freedoms..Our right to choose and live under those laws guaranteed to every American Citizen under the Constitution..Ask yourself..why the men and women of OUR National Guard are being called in..but Our men and women..who patrol our southern borders..OUR BORDER PATROL, who have had their lives placed in jeopardy protecting our lives and rights..to the best of their ability..have NOT been offered their presence?

roadj
5d ago

we can't deploy the national guard when the antifa and black lives matter groups destroy cities but we can to stop a show in about our freedoms in DC

tom
4d ago

be careful drivers I'm sure democrats got something up their sleeve so they can blame trump or Republicans or make things tougher for you be safe

