Yuma County, AZ

Home Grown: Crops harvested by hand and packaged right on the field

By April Hettinger
 3 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, the tedious work of growing a natural product out of the ground really requires all hands on deck.

This time of year, in Yuma County's peak agriculture season, almost all crops are harvested by hand.

The only crops utilizing machines for harvesting are spinach and spring mixes.

To make things even more efficient, some of the harvested crops are immediately packaged right on the fields, according to John Boelts, president of Dessert Premium Farms.

"The products that are hand harvested like romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce and leaf lettuces, broccoli, cauliflower, all that sort of stuff, are all harvested by hand, and they're either packaged in the field if they're going to be sold in cartons, or if they're going for further value added or processing, they're going to go into a large bin and be processed at another location."

That's why it's always important to wash your veggies.

Sometimes they make it to your kitchen straight from the ground.

Mascot Mania held in San Luis

The Mascot Mania in San Luis on Saturday provided an opportunity for dog owners to come out and play with their pets, but also to keep them healthy.
Yuma Aeromodelers Airshow to begin February 19

News 11's Samantha Byrd has a preview of the annual Yuma airshow YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Aeromodelers annual airshow will begin on Saturday, February 19 at 10 a.m. and we were given a preview of the event. Contreras field is the home field for the Yuma Aeromodelers as pilots test their planes
Local businesses boom on Valentine's Day

Love is in the yuma air this year on this valentine's day and Fortuna Florist and J.T. Prime are booming on one of the busiest holidays of the year.
