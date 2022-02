Sophia Dunkley remembers the 50-over 2017 Women’s World Cup final at Lord’s as if it were yesterday. Part of the sellout crowd that witnessed England’s nine-run win against India, she describes the day as “magical”. “I remember turning up to the ground and seeing these massive queues outside Lord’s, which was surreal because I’d never seen that for a women’s game before,” she says. “And then going in and seeing the whole thing filled up and the noise – every time England got a wicket the crowd just erupted, which was amazing.”

