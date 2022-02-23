ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temperatures on the decline today with active weather for the end of the workweek

By Nick Guzzo
WETM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a mild start to the day but this will not last. A cold front moves through this morning and brings colder air into the region. As a result, temperatures are on the decline today. We woke up in the 50s this morning but will be in the 30s...

www.mytwintiers.com

