DELMARVA – Although Sunday’s snowfall was far from Delmarva’s recent snowstorm, a local electric company is reminding consumers to stay prepared for another snowstorm. Delmarva Power says assembling an emergency kit is essential especially during the winter months. A spokesperson tells 47 ABC, power could go out at any time, and the cold weather and heavy snowfall can cause outages more often. That’s why emergency kits should have a battery-powered radio, flashlight, first aid kit, wind-up clock, extra batteries, and a multi-purpose tool, as well as medications, blankets, and a list of emergency contacts are also must-have.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO