Even before the New York Giants took Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, many were critical about taking a running back that high in the draft. While Barkley was more than impressive in his first season, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, injuries have decimated the last few years for the Penn State product. Of course, with Barkley’s attitude and drive to be the best he can be, many expected him to be a contender for Comeback Player of the Year.

