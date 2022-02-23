ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Laurence Krieger Leaves Fintech Firm Tide

By Bilal Jafar
financemagnates.com
 3 days ago

Laurence Krieger, an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience in the global corporate sector, announced today that he has left financial technology company Tide as its UK CEO. He spent approximately 5 years at Tide in different leadership roles. In his extensive career, Krieger worked with...

www.financemagnates.com

Seekingalpha.com

FIS acquires fintech firm Payrix; terms undisclosed

FIS (NYSE:FIS) has acquired Atlanta-based fintech company Payrix for an undisclosed sum. Payrix was acquired from an investor group, led by Blue Star Innovation Partners and Providence Strategic Growth. The acquisition is not expected to be material to FIS' financial results to be announced on Feb. 15. Founded in 2015,...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

This Fintech Stock Is Overshadowed by Competitors

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The fintech industry has become increasingly crowded and...
STOCKS
pymnts

FinTech Concierge Platform 100Group Buys Collections Software Firm ReCo

FinTech concierge platform 100GROUP has bought ReCo Cashiering system from Norton Technologies, according to a Monday (Feb. 21) press release. ReCo is a revenue collections software used for local and state government municipalities to collect things like property taxes, motor vehicle fees and other such duties. ReCo’s legacy team will...
TECHNOLOGY
Washington Business Journal

Sabret Flocos leaves Perkins Eastman for competing D.C. design firm

Sabret Flocos sees Greater Washington at a crossroads, with Covid-19 upending the way people think about work. And it's a personal intersection for the local architect, too. Flocos has been named director of interior design at HOK's Washington D.C. studio, marking a departure from her role of seven years as workplace practice leader at Perkins Eastman. But she framed the move as another chance to shake things up with a new career challenge.
WASHINGTON, DC
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs eyes stock clawbacks to keep bankers from leaving the firm: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS, -2.40% is considering tactics such as vested stock clawbacks as an incentive for bankers to stay at the firm, according to a report by Bloomberg. The bank may confiscate vested stock in a move typically used for cases of misconduct as way to convince talent to remain at the firm, the report said. The bank may do this to two bankers that left the firm last year, Omer Ismail and David Stark. "Equity awards are governed by the agreement signed by the recipient," spokesperson for the bank said, as reported separately by Reuters. "In each case mentioned by Bloomberg, there were explicit terms which were upheld." Two other ex-Goldman bankers, Gregg Lemkau and Eric Lane, are getting their unvested compensation pulled, the report said. Goldman appears to be using both the carrot and the stick methods to retain bankers as financial service companies compete to keep their talent in house. For the carrot, banks are hiking pay. Goldman's stock clawbacks would fall into the stick bucket by reducing pay for executives that leave. Goldman Sachs shares are down 3.7% in premarket trades.
STOCKS
BBC

My forgotten bank account paid out 60 years later

When six-year-old Carol Allison spent a year in Edinburgh with her granny, she was taken every week to the bank to deposit a shilling into her account. More than 60 years later, she found the forgotten bank book while tidying her house in the city's Stockbridge area. She took it...
PERSONAL FINANCE

