Ukraine to declare state of emergency as Putin brags about Russian missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday praised the battle-readiness of his armed forces and his ever-developing hypersonic missiles — as Ukraine declared a state of emergency and started enlisting military reservists.

Putin made his latest clear warning in a video address as he continued to move as many as 190,000 troops on the borders with Ukraine, which declared it would introduce a 30-day nationwide state of emergency.

The move, which is expected to get parliamentary approval within 48 hours, would allow additional protection for public facilities, restrictions on traffic, and additional transport and document checks.

In an address marking the Defender of the Fatherland Day holiday, Putin claimed that he was “always open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems.”

But “the interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us,” he declared, according to AFP.

His address came after parliament’s upper house, the Federation Council, gave him unanimous approval to deploy “peacekeepers” to two pro-Russian regions of Ukraine that the Kremlin has declared as independent.

Russian armored vehicles are seen at a railway station in Rostov region, Russia.

That would include areas currently controlled by Ukraine’s military, Kremlin officials had confirmed Wednesday.

As Russian tanks and other heavy military machinery continued to roar through the outskirts of Donetsk city, located inside one of the rebel-run regions the Kremlin now calls independent, Putin praised the “professionalism” of his military.

He also gave chilling warnings about his plans to further develop his arsenal.

Satellite imagery shows a close up of field hospital and troop deployment in western Belgorod, Russia.

A satellite image shows a new deployment, material support and troops, near Belgorod, Russia.

A new deployment consisting of more than 100 vehicles and dozens of troop tents and shelters, at a small airfield in southern Belarus.

“We will continue to develop advanced weapon systems, including hypersonic and those based on new physical principles, and expand the use of advanced digital technologies and elements of artificial intelligence,” Putin said, according to AFP.

“Such complexes are truly the weapons of the future, which significantly increase the combat potential of our armed forces,” he crowed.

Western officials have been warning for weeks the Russian leader has been preparing an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

After weeks of trying to project calm, Ukrainian authorities signaled increasing concern on Wednesday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky put Ukraine’s more than 200,000 reservists on notice that they will receive a summons to return to their units. All men of fighting age were told they could eventually be enlisted.

The Foreign Ministry advised against travel to Russia and recommended anyone there leave immediately, saying Moscow’s “aggression” could lead to a significant reduction in consular services.

The head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council also called for a nationwide state of emergency Wednesday.

“The main aim of the Russian Federation is to destabilize Ukraine from inside and to achieve its objective. To prevent this from happening, we decided today and made this decision today,” said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, according to CNN.

“These are all preventative measures, in order to preserve peace and calm in the country and for the economy to continue to work.”

It came as Ukraine’s military said one soldier had been killed and six wounded in increased shelling by pro-Russian separatists using heavy artillery, mortar bombs and Grad rocket systems in the previous 24 hours.

Russia also began pulling personnel from its diplomatic posts in Ukraine, state news agency Tass reported. By Wednesday afternoon, the Russian flag was no longer flying over the embassy in Kyiv, which was surrounded by police.

On Tuesday, President Biden and a slew of other leaders announced tough new sanctions against Russia for “beginning” an invasion of Ukraine but said there was still time to avoid war.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Western leaders to get even tougher.

A military truck drives down a street outside Donetsk.

An armored vehicle rolls down a street outside Donetsk.

“We call on partners to impose more sanctions on Russia now,” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “Now the pressure needs to step up to stop Putin. Hit his economy and cronies. Hit more. Hit hard. Hit now.”

However, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday warned of plans for a “strong” and “painful” response to the US over the new sanctions, which it blasted as part of Washington’s “ongoing attempts to change Russia’s course.”

“Russia has proved that, despite all the sanctions costs, it is able to minimize the damage. And even more so, sanctions pressure is not able to affect our determination to firmly defend our interests,” the statement said, CNN reported.

The ministry, however, reiterated that it’s open to diplomacy with the US, despite its plans for a “strong response” to the sanctions.

“We are open to diplomacy based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and consideration of each other’s interests,” the statement read. “There should be no doubt that sanctions will receive a strong response, not necessarily symmetrical, but finely tuned and painful to the American side.”

