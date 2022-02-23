West Palm Beach City Commission Race Features A Pastor & An Attorney

Photo: AFP

Two of the three commissioners up for re-election in the City of West Palm Beach ran unopposed. Christy Fox and Christina Lambert get another term.

In District 1, Commissioner Kelly Shoaf had qualified to run for re-election and then dropped out of the race back in November.

Two candidates are vying for that seat, including one who has run for it several times before, unsuccessfully.

Martina Tate Walker is a pastor who runs a ministry. She also volunteers for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Community Observer Patrol program.

Walker wants more subsidized housing in West Palm Beach.

"Boy I tell you something, we live in a world today that people in the city got to help the people in the city. I'm telling you, I'm here for the people. I feel the hurt. I feel the pain. I'm an advocate for the people."

She wants a program in which homeowners are subsidized to be able to rent out their properties at reasonable rental rates.

Walker's opponent is Cathleen Ward, an attorney who lists more workforce housing and improving public safety among her priorities.

She is Chair of the Northend Coalition of Neighborhoods, which aims to improve safety and quality of life in that area of West Palm Beach. Ward also serves on the board of Neighborhood Renaissance, which is an organization that is committed to creating more affordable housing.

The candidate says residents on the city's North end see "way too much violence they don't need to see" and that getting more officers on the street is pertinent. That's something Ward says the police chief is working on as he meets with the Coalition on a regular basis.

The race is open to all registered voters living in the West Palm Beach city limits.

Election Day is March 8 in 19 Palm Beach County municipalities.