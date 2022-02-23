ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Streamed & Screened - 'Cyrano,' 'Free Guy,' 'The French Dispatch' plus more new movies and shows worth seeing!

Southwest Virginia Today
 3 days ago

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises....

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, we bring you another batch of handpicked streaming recommendations, and there are plenty of new movies and shows to choose from. If you're planning a Saturday night movie marathon, there's ample choice this week. For those who aren't faint of heart, a new version of Texas Chainsaw Massacre is now on Netflix, while The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark is back on HBO Max and Wes Anderson's latest movie, The French Dispatch, on Disney Plus in the UK.
Movie Reviews of Cyrano, No Exit, Studio 666 and more!

This morning Capital Region Movie Reviewer Jackson Murphy was on with us talking about some new movies. This week he gave us his thoughts on Cyrano, No Exit, A Madea Homecoming, Studio 666 and the Oscar Nominated Short Films. Hope this helps you find something good to watch this weekend. Trailers are below.
Paramount Plus Will Be Exclusive Streaming Home for Paramount Movies By 2024

Paramount Plus will be the exclusive streaming home for all Paramount Pictures movies beginning in 2024. The announcement, which was made at ViacomCBS’s investor day on Tuesday, is a sign of how much the media giant is investing in its streaming service. It means that the company will forgo lucrative and profitable short-term licensing revenue in order to grow its library of content and with it, build its subscriber base. In another signal of the importance of Paramount Plus to the future of the company, ViacomCBS is being rebranded as Paramount as of Wednesday.
New movies to stream this week: 'Ted K,' 'Here Before' and more

In "Ted K," Sharlto Copley ("District 9") delivers a mesmerizing psychological portrait of Unabomber Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, whom we first meet well after he left civilized society to establish himself in a Montana cabin without electricity or running water. This isn't a police procedural about the years-long FBI manhunt for Kaczynski, or even a standard serial-killer biopic. Rather, we watch as the reclusive protagonist's "impotent rage" at the intrusion of technology into his life slowly evolves from local vandalism to mailbomb-building violence directed at those he perceived to represent the ills of the modern world. It's hard to portray that process: the inner life of a madman. But director Tony Stone tries, at times replicating Ted's psyche on screen via dream and hallucination sequences that aren't entirely helpful. There's also a woman (Amber Rose Mason) whom Ted meets through one of his odd jobs at the local library, and some scenes with her clearly take place only inside Ted's head. Mostly, the heavy emotional lifting is done by Copley, who never tries to make the film's subject sympathetic - not exactly, anyway - only understandable. It's a tall order, but filmmaker Stone has an affinity for troubled loners, as he demonstrated in his excellent 2016 documentary "Peter and the Farm," about a sometimes suicidal, sometimes philosophical organic farmer in Vermont. R. Available on demand. Contains mature thematic elements, coarse language, some sexual dialogue and brief nudity. 120 minutes.
Stream on Demand: Ryan Reynolds is a video game character in ‘Free Guy’

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services. The action comedy “Free Guy” (2021, PG-13) stars Ryan Reynolds as a wildly optimistic, utterly cheerful fellow who discovers he’s a background character in a violent video game, thanks to the intervention of a rebellious player (Jodie Comer) who prods him to self-awareness. (Disney+ and HBO Max)
New movies to stream this week: ‘Love Wedding Repeat,’ ‘Tigertail’ and more

Havana Rose Liu seems to be having a pandemic moment. After small supporting roles in the streaming movies “Mayday” and “The Sky is Everywhere” and on the Netflix series “The Chair,” the actress — who wasn’t on anyone’s radar six months ago — is starring in her first feature film. In the taut thriller “No Exit,” Liu plays a drug addict named Darby, waylaid by a winter storm while en route from a Northern California rehab facility to Salt Lake City. Waiting out the bad weather in a rundown rest stop with four other travelers — an ex-Marine (Dennis Haysbert), his nurse wife (Dale Dickey) and two shifty young men (Danny Ramirez and David Rysdahl) — Darby discovers a little girl (Mila Harris) who is bound and gagged in the back of a van. It doesn’t take Darby long to figure out whose van it is, but Damien Power’s movie (adapted by Andrew Barrar and Gabriel Ferrari from a book by Taylor Adams) still has a couple more tricks up its sleeve before things resolve themselves. The story is suspenseful and sometimes shockingly violent — mostly involving a nail-gun (ouch) — but Liu shines as the resourceful yet troubled heroine, seeking not just to prevent an abduction but to redeem herself. R. Available on Hulu. Contains strong violence, crude language and some drug elements. 105 minutes.
"Cyrano" - official movie trailer

Experience the greatest love story ever told. Watch the official trailer for #CyranoMovie now, from director Joe Wright and starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. – in theaters Feb. 25. The soundtrack is available to order via Decca Records here: https://Cyrano.lnk.to/OrderNowSo. Directed By: Joe Wright. Cast:...
Now streaming: ‘Free Guy,’ ‘The French Dispatch,’ ‘The 355,’ ‘House of Gucci’ and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. The action comedy “Free Guy” (2021, PG-13) stars Ryan Reynolds as a wildly optimistic, utterly cheerful fellow who discovers he’s a background character in a violent video game, thanks to the intervention of a rebellious player (Jodie Comer) who prods him to self-awareness. (Disney+ and HBO Max)
10 movies and TV shows to stream right now

The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Though the song is nearly 30 years old, Bruce Springsteen’s “57 Channels (And Nothin’ On)” encapsulates the struggle viewers face today. With hundreds of cable channels, dozens of streaming services, and countless on-demand titles, trying to decide what to watch can feel like an endless ordeal.
Movie review: ‘Cyrano’ deserves more love than it’s gotten from Oscars

We’re not saying “Cyrano” is the best film of 2022 or that no performance was better than Peter Dinklage’s portrayal of its namesake character. Yet for “Cyrano” — a musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play, “Cyrano de Bergerac” — to receive but one well-deserved Academy Award nomination is a head-scratcher.
New Movie: ‘The Bad Guys’

Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys. In the new action comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the New York Times best-selling book series, a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet—becoming model citizens. See the trailer inside…
Law & Order: SVU couple finally make it official in latest episode

Law and Order: SVU spoilers follow. It's official: Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi are dating. For nearly eight years, fans have been teased the prospect of Det. Amanda Rollins and Assistant District Attorney Dominick 'Sonny' Carisi becoming a couple. Finally, the NBC drama series aired scenes viewers have...
How to Watch 'Free Guy' Starring Ryan Reynolds — Now Streaming

While there are plenty of movies centered around video games, Free Guy has a unique spin on the theme, and you can see for yourself by streaming the action-packed comedy. Free Guy follows a non-playable character (or NPC) and his quest for survival and more. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, and it's now streaming on Disney+ and HBO Max.
A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
As Details Of Bob Saget’s Death Release, A Hotel Employee Recalls How He Really Made Time For The Full House Fans

The death of comedy legend Bob Saget is an event that’s still sending shockwaves through the friends, family, and fans that all felt a connection to the comedian. In recent weeks, more details about his tragic passing have been revealed, with the official cause ruled to be head trauma. It’s been a bittersweet time, as mixed in with the details of the Full House star’s last days are stories of the man’s generosity. As further details of Saget’s death are breaking, a hotel employee from his last stay has also revealed a story about the comedian's kindness to his fans.
