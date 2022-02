Lots of winter alerts NW of here right now. Flood watch for part of this area for Tuesday. Pretty windy today also. High of 62 and low of 40 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is very warm and a south wind. Temps are very warm today. Water vapor satellite has lots of moisture moving up this way. Satellite has the next storm developing and headed this way. Radar is clear for far. Rain later tonight and tomorrow and could be heavy at times. Snow and a mix for late Wednesday – Thursday night. Tonight, rain develops and 56. Tomorrow, rain and storms and 61. Colder after that and snow later this week and cold into the weekend.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO