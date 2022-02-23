ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Nearly 9,000-year-old shrine unearthed in Jordan

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brad Dress
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRaR6_0eMbuUjQ00

(The Hill) — Archaeologists say they unearthed a nearly 9,000-year-old shrine in the desert of Jordan.

The archeologists made the discovery at a remote Neolithic campsite on the eastern side of Jordan’s desert, The Associated Press reported.

The shrine held two large standing stones carved with anthropomorphic figures as well as a hearth and altar and a miniature model of a convergence of two large stone walls that are used to trap gazelles.

Wildfire incidence to increase by 50 percent by 2100: UN study

The finding amazed the archeologists because it’s ancient but in good condition.

“It’s 9,000 years old and everything was almost intact,” said Jordanian archaeologist Wael Abu-Azziza, the co-director of the project, to the AP.

The oldest temple in the world, the Gobekli Tepe, is 11,000 years old, according to Smithsonian Magazine .

The structure in Turkey predates Stonehenge in England.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate homicide on Rialto Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a homicide late Saturday morning on Rialto Street in the city. Officers say when they arrived to the scene around 11:15 a.m., they found a man in his 40s inside a parked vehicle with a number of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead […]
ROCHESTER, NY
International Business Times

1,200-year-old Remains Of Sacrificed Adults, Kids Unearthed In Peru

Peruvian archeologists have unearthed eight children and 12 adults apparently sacrificed around 800-1,200 years ago, they said on Tuesday, in a major dig at the pre-Incan Cajamarquilla complex east of Lima. The remains were outside an underground tomb where the team from Peru's San Marcos University found in November an...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Shrine#Turkey#Unearthed#Neolithic#The Associated Press#Un#Jordanian#Ap#Smithsonian Magazine#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may have also been involved in the giant impact that formed the MOON, study reveals

The Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may also have been involved in the massive impact that formed the moon, a new study suggests. Researchers led by the University of Cambridge think it may have been been part of an ancient collision that broke off a chunk of baby Earth to form the moon 4.5 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy