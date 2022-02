Worcester County residents looking to outfit their homes in a style that would draw a smile from Joanna Gaines need to look no further than their backyards. The two best home decor stores in the state that meld vintage and contemporary style are located in Worcester and Holden, according to Yankee Magazine. In fact, the publication listed Crompton Collective in Worcester and The Vintage Retriever in Holden as two of the top 5 stores in all of New England.

HOLDEN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO