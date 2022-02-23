Pastor Runs Again In West Palm Beach City Commission Race

Photo: AFP

Two of the three commissioners up for re-election in the City of West Palm Beach ran unopposed. Christy Fox and Christina Lambert get another term.

In District 1, Commissioner Kelly Shoaf had qualified to run for re-election and then dropped out of the race back in November.

Two candidates are vying for that seat, including one who has run for it several times before, unsuccessfully.

Martina Tate Walker is a pastor who runs a ministry. She also volunteers for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Community Observer Patrol program.

Walker wants more subsidized housing in West Palm Beach.

"Boy I tell you something, we live in a world today that people in the city got to help the people in the city. I'm telling you, I'm here for the people. I feel the hurt. I feel the pain. I'm an advocate for the people."

She wants a program in which homeowners are subsidized to be able to rent out their properties at reasonable rental rates.

Walker's opponent is Cathleen Ward, who lists more workforce housing and improving public safety among her priorities.

We didn't hear back from Ward for an interview.

The race is open to all registered voters living in the West Palm Beach city limits.

Election Day is March 8 in 19 Palm Beach County municipalities.