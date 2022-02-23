Wednesday’s Warrior: 10-year-old creates toy drive for children with cancer

ORANGE, Conn (WTNH) – A 10-year-old girl was granted her birthday wish to receive a pile of toys to donate to children battling cancer at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Kaylee Talaniec of Orange was overjoyed to see people donating toys to her cause. Kaylee is thankful for all the generosity as she hopes the toys will provide comfort to children battling cancer.

“I want to help people with cancer because I just don’t want them to be sad all day. I want them to have entertainment and be happy, I feel bad for them,” shared Kaylee.

At just 10-years-old, Kaylee is thankful for her health and family.

Kaylee was inspired by her parents to help others. It is true that kids learn from what is practiced.

“My parents, they help people they’re helpful. My mom is a nurse and my dad is a firefighter and I want to be the same but I obviously can’t have a job so I would like to do something that I can do to help people and I try my best. I think you should always like do the right thing and fight for it”

If you would like to donate to Kaylee’s toy drive, you can drop off new unwrapped toys at the Orange Police Department. You can also mail toys to any Milford fire house, just be sure to address the packages to either Kaylee or her dad, Dan.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.