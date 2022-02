4-Iodo-2,5-dimethoxy-N-(2-methoxybenzyl)phenethylamine (25I-NBOMe) is a new psychoactive substance with strong hallucinogenic properties. Our previous data reported increased release of dopamine, serotonin, and glutamate after acute injections and a tolerance development in the neurotransmitters release and rats' behavior after chronic treatment with 25I-NBOMe. The recreational use of 25I-NBOMe is associated with severe intoxication and deaths in humans. There is no data about 25I-NBOMe in vivo toxicity towards the brain tissue. In this article 25I-NBOMe-crossing through the blood"“brain barrier (BBB), the impact on DNA damage, apoptosis induction, and changes in the number of cortical and hippocampal cells were studied. The presence of 25I-NBOMe in several brain regions shortly after the drug administration and its accumulation after multiple injections was found. The DNA damage was detected 72Â h after the chronic treatment. On the contrary, at the same time point apoptotic signal was not identified. A decrease in the number of glial but not in neural cells in the frontal (FC) and medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) was observed. The obtained data indicate that 25I-NBOMe passes easily across the BBB and accumulates in the brain tissue. Observed oxidative DNA damage may lead to the glial cells' death.

