Lobbying world

By Karl Evers-Hillstrom
 2 days ago
© Greg Nash

Meta promoted Nick Clegg to president of global affairs, where he will lead all of the tech giant’s policy issues. Clegg joined Meta in 2018 as vice president of global affairs and previously served as the leader of Britain’s centrist Liberal Democrats party.

Samsung Electronics America named Mark Lippert as executive vice president and head of North America public affairs. Lippert most recently was head of Asia-Pacific government affairs at YouTube and previously served as U.S. ambassador to South Korea.

Boeing hired Nicole Porreca as director of international operations and policy. Porreca most recently served as senior foreign policy adviser to Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and previously was a senior adviser at the State Department.

Jess Moore joined GE Aviation as senior counsel and director of government affairs and policy. Moore most recently led international security cooperation at Texton and previously served as deputy assistant secretary of House affairs at the State Department.

People’s Action named Sulma Arias as its executive director. Arias most recently was director of immigration and power building at Community Change.

Ashley O’Sullivan joined Invariant LLC as a director. O’Sullivan most recently was director of government affairs at AmerisourceBergen and previously was director of research at Roberti Global.

Elyse Wasch joined the Penn Hill Group as a vice president. Wasch most recently served as deputy chief of staff and legislative director for Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.).

