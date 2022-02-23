Streamed & Screened - 'Cyrano,' 'Free Guy,' 'The French Dispatch' plus more new movies and shows worth seeing!

In "Ted K," Sharlto Copley ("District 9") delivers a mesmerizing psychological portrait of Unabomber Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, whom we first meet well after he left civilized society to establish himself in a Montana cabin without electricity or running water. This isn't a police procedural about the years-long FBI manhunt for Kaczynski, or even a standard serial-killer biopic. Rather, we watch as the reclusive protagonist's "impotent rage" at the intrusion of technology into his life slowly evolves from local vandalism to mailbomb-building violence directed at those he perceived to represent the ills of the modern world. It's hard to portray that process: the inner life of a madman. But director Tony Stone tries, at times replicating Ted's psyche on screen via dream and hallucination sequences that aren't entirely helpful. There's also a woman (Amber Rose Mason) whom Ted meets through one of his odd jobs at the local library, and some scenes with her clearly take place only inside Ted's head. Mostly, the heavy emotional lifting is done by Copley, who never tries to make the film's subject sympathetic - not exactly, anyway - only understandable. It's a tall order, but filmmaker Stone has an affinity for troubled loners, as he demonstrated in his excellent 2016 documentary "Peter and the Farm," about a sometimes suicidal, sometimes philosophical organic farmer in Vermont. R. Available on demand. Contains mature thematic elements, coarse language, some sexual dialogue and brief nudity. 120 minutes.

